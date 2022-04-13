Flyers-Rangers: Game 74 Preview

They get to go against another playoff team, facing the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Less than 24 hours after the completion of a 9-2 embarrassment against the Washington Capitals, the Flyers return to home ice to continue the final weeks of the season.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Artemi Panarin 69 21 67 88 Travis Konecny 70 13 32 45 Mika Zibanejad 74 27 48 75 Joel Farabee 54 16 17 33 Chris Kreider 74 50 21 71 James van Riemsdyk 73 20 13 33 Adam Fox 71 10 57 67 Scott Laughton 58 11 18 29 Ryan Strome 66 17 31 48

Morgan Frost has been consistently playing at center and between some of the new faces on the roster. He's shown signs of being more comfortable, but it hasn't translated to more consistent production yet.

Chris Kreider reached the 50-goal mark on the season late in Tuesday's loss in Carolina. He looks to continue his outstanding season in this game.

Martin Jones is expected to start for the Flyers. Jones was always slated for this game, but entered in relief on Tuesday after Carter Hart exited with injury in the first. Jones made 21 saves on 27 shots in his appearance. Alexandar Georgiev gets the start for the Rangers. Georgiev makes his first start since April 5, making 20 saves on 21 shots in a win against the Devils. Georgiev has won his last five starts dating back to March 15. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy)

Rangers Scratches: Tyler Motte (injury), Filip Chytil (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Patrik Nemeth (healthy), Greg McKegg (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy)

Lineup Notes