Flyers-Rangers: Game 74 Preview
04/13/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
Less than 24 hours after the completion of a 9-2 embarrassment against the Washington Capitals, the Flyers return to home ice to continue the final weeks of the season.
They get to go against another playoff team, facing the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.
Game time is 7 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|New York Rangers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Artemi Panarin
|69
|21
|67
|88
|Travis Konecny
|70
|13
|32
|45
|Mika Zibanejad
|74
|27
|48
|75
|Joel Farabee
|54
|16
|17
|33
|Chris Kreider
|74
|50
|21
|71
|James van Riemsdyk
|73
|20
|13
|33
|Adam Fox
|71
|10
|57
|67
|Scott Laughton
|58
|11
|18
|29
|Ryan Strome
|66
|17
|31
|48
Martin Jones is expected to start for the Flyers. Jones was always slated for this game, but entered in relief on Tuesday after Carter Hart exited with injury in the first. Jones made 21 saves on 27 shots in his appearance.
Alexandar Georgiev gets the start for the Rangers. Georgiev makes his first start since April 5, making 20 saves on 21 shots in a win against the Devils. Georgiev has won his last five starts dating back to March 15.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy)
- Flyers: Following Tuesday's game, both Cam Atkinson and Carter Hart were labeled as doubtful for Wednesday. Felix Sandstrom will get the call from Lehigh Valley if Hart is unavailable and Oskar Lindblom will likely return to the lineup in place of Atkinson.
- Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Rangers (2nd)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Rangers (9th)
- Recent History vs. Rangers
- April 3, 2022 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (F/SO) (at NYR)
- Jan. 15, 2022 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
- Dec. 1, 2021 - Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
- Kevin Hayes - 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
- Travis Konecny - 24 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
- Cam York - 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
- Martin Jones - 8 GP, 4-3-1, 3.18 GAA, .898 SV%
- Milestone Watch
- Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
