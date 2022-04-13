Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Alec Bohm Doesn't Get Boo'd Out of Citizens Bank Park

Flyers-Rangers: Game 74 Preview

04/13/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Less than 24 hours after the completion of a 9-2 embarrassment against the Washington Capitals, the Flyers return to home ice to continue the final weeks of the season.

They get to go against another playoff team, facing the New York Rangers on Wednesday night.

Game time is 7 p.m.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P New York Rangers GP G A P
Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Artemi Panarin 69 21 67 88
Travis Konecny 70 13 32 45 Mika Zibanejad 74 27 48 75
Joel Farabee 54 16 17 33 Chris Kreider 74 50 21 71
James van Riemsdyk 73 20 13 33 Adam Fox 71 10 57 67
Scott Laughton 58 11 18 29 Ryan Strome 66 17 31 48

Players To Watch 4-13

Morgan Frost has been consistently playing at center and between some of the new faces on the roster. He's shown signs of being more comfortable, but it hasn't translated to more consistent production yet.
 
Chris Kreider reached the 50-goal mark on the season late in Tuesday's loss in Carolina. He looks to continue his outstanding season in this game.
 
Goalie Matchup 4-13

Martin Jones is expected to start for the Flyers. Jones was always slated for this game, but entered in relief on Tuesday after Carter Hart exited with injury in the first. Jones made 21 saves on 27 shots in his appearance.  

Alexandar Georgiev gets the start for the Rangers. Georgiev makes his first start since April 5, making 20 saves on 21 shots in a win against the Devils. Georgiev has won his last five starts dating back to March 15.

Projected Lineups

Flyers Line Combos 4-13

Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Keith Yandle (healthy), Zack MacEwen (healthy)
 
Opponent Line Combos 4-13
 
Rangers Scratches: Tyler Motte (injury), Filip Chytil (injury), Libor Hajek (healthy), Julien Gauthier (healthy), Patrik Nemeth (healthy), Greg McKegg (healthy), Jonny Brodzinski (healthy) 
 
Lineup Notes
  • Flyers: Following Tuesday's game, both Cam Atkinson and Carter Hart were labeled as doubtful for Wednesday. Felix Sandstrom will get the call from Lehigh Valley if Hart is unavailable and Oskar Lindblom will likely return to the lineup in place of Atkinson.
  • Rangers: No changes are expected to the Rangers lineup.

Game Notes

  • Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Rangers (2nd)
  • Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Rangers (9th)
  • Recent History vs. Rangers
    • April 3, 2022 - Flyers 4, Rangers 3 (F/SO) (at NYR)
    • Jan. 15, 2022 - Rangers 3, Flyers 2 (at PHI)
    • Dec. 1, 2021 - Rangers 4, Flyers 1 (at NYR)
  • Flyers Leaders vs. Rangers
    • Kevin Hayes - 14 GP, 5 G, 5 A, 10 P
    • Travis Konecny - 24 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 P
    • Cam York - 2 GP, 2 G, 0 A, 2 P
    • Martin Jones - 8 GP, 4-3-1, 3.18 GAA, .898 SV%
  • Milestone Watch
    • Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 100 as a Flyer.

Where to Watch
TV: TNT
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network

Posted by on 04/13/2022 in Flyers, Writer: Kevin Durso | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)