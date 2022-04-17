Flyers-Sabres: Game 76 Preview
04/17/2022
By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor
The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.
Game time is 5 p.m.
Team Leaders
|Philadelphia Flyers
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Buffalo Sabres
|GP
|G
|A
|P
|Cam Atkinson
|73
|23
|27
|50
|Tage Thompson
|73
|34
|27
|61
|Travis Konecny
|72
|14
|32
|46
|Jeff Skinner
|75
|31
|25
|56
|Joel Farabee
|56
|17
|17
|34
|Rasmus Dahlin
|75
|11
|37
|48
|James van Riemsdyk
|75
|20
|13
|33
|Kyle Okposo
|71
|20
|23
|43
|Travis Sanheim
|73
|7
|23
|30
|Victor Olofsson
|67
|18
|24
|42
Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start in goal. Sandstrom faced the Rangers on Wednesday and allowed three goals on 33 shots in the 4-0 loss.
Dustin Tokarski is expected to start for the Sabres. Tokarski last played on April 8 against the Panthers, allowing four goals on 43 shots in a loss. Tokarski's last win came on March 28, where he made 16 saves and allowed five goals to Chicago.
Projected Lineups
Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)
- Flyers: There is a chance the Flyers could get Cam Atkinson back for Sunday, but any changes will not be known until closer to game time.
- Sabres: No changes are expected to the Buffalo lineup.
Game Notes
- Power Play: Flyers (32nd), Sabres (15th)
- Penalty Kill: Flyers (23rd), Sabres (24th)
- Recent History vs. Sabres
- April 16, 2022 - Sabres 4, Flyers 3 (at BUF)
- Jan. 22, 2022 - Sabres 6, Flyers 3 (at BUF)
- Flyers Leaders vs. Sabres
- Joel Farabee - 10 GP, 3 G, 5 A, 8 P
- Travis Konecny - 19 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 P
- Ivan Provorov - 21 GP, 5 G, 7 A, 12 P
- Kevin Hayes - 24 GP, 4 G, 10 A, 14 P
- Milestone Watch
- Kevin Hayes needs one point to reach 100 as a Flyer.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: Flyers Broadcast Network
Comments
