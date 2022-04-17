Flyers-Sabres: Game 76 Preview

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Team Leaders

Philadelphia Flyers GP G A P Buffalo Sabres GP G A P Cam Atkinson 73 23 27 50 Tage Thompson 73 34 27 61 Travis Konecny 72 14 32 46 Jeff Skinner 75 31 25 56 Joel Farabee 56 17 17 34 Rasmus Dahlin 75 11 37 48 James van Riemsdyk 75 20 13 33 Kyle Okposo 71 20 23 43 Travis Sanheim 73 7 23 30 Victor Olofsson 67 18 24 42

Joel Farabee snapped a four-game pointless drought with a goal on Saturday night. In his last 10 games, Farabee has just three goals and four points.

Rasmus Dahlin scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's win for his second multi-point game in the last three games. Dahlin has just one assist in the month of April outside of the two multi-point games.

Felix Sandstrom is expected to get the start in goal. Sandstrom faced the Rangers on Wednesday and allowed three goals on 33 shots in the 4-0 loss. Dustin Tokarski is expected to start for the Sabres. Tokarski last played on April 8 against the Panthers, allowing four goals on 43 shots in a loss. Tokarski's last win came on March 28, where he made 16 saves and allowed five goals to Chicago. Projected Lineups



Flyers Scratches: Nick Seeler (injury), Cam Atkinson (injury), Carter Hart (injury), Cam York (injury), Rasmus Ristolainen (injury), Patrick Brown (injury)

Sabres Scratches: Drake Caggiula (injury), Malcolm Subban (injury), Cody Eakin (injury), Colin Miller (healthy), John Hayden (healthy), Mark Pysyk (healthy), Will Butcher (healthy)

Lineup Notes