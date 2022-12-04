Mets Pitching Shutout the Phillies

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Runs Hits Errors New York Mets 2 3 0 Philadelphia Phillies 0 5 0

WP: T. Megill (2-0) LP: Z. Wheeler (0-1) S: E. Diaz (1)

Brandon Nimmo’s 5th inning solo home run off of Zack Wheeler proved to be the game winner for the Mets on Tuesday night as they beat the Phillies 2-0 in South Philadelphia.

BRANDON NIMMO GOES YARD 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/t4M9cOhjzq — SNY (@SNYtv) April 13, 2022

Pitching was the story of the night. The Phillies and the Mets combined for eight total hits and two runs. Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill threw 5-1/3 shutout innings with five strikeouts to earn the win. Megill has now thrown 10-1/3 scoreless innings to begin the season.

Wheeler made his first start for the Phillies after a truncated spring training. The 2021 Cy Young runner up went 4-2/3 innings only allowing two hits, walking one, and striking out three. One of the two hits was the home run by Nimmo.

The Phillies, once again looking for late inning heroics, threatened in the 7th. Nick Castellanos doubled with one out to put the tying run on second. Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius struck out in consecutive at-bats to end the Phillies threat.

The Mets added an insurance run in the 8th when Francisco Lindor singled to right to score Starling Marte making it 2-0.

The Phillies were unable to solve the Mets bullpen going down quietly in the 8th. The Fightin's made things interesting in the 9th against Mets closer Edwin Diaz. J.T. Realmuto reached on a one out infield single to bring the tying run, Bryce Harper, to the plate. Harper went down on swinging. Realmuto advanced to second on a Castellanos fielders choice bringing the winning run to the plate in the form of Hoskins. Hoskins was unable to solve the 100-MPH fastball/wicked slider combo of Diaz and went down swinging.

HEEEEEEE STRUCK HIM OUT AND THE BALLGAME IS OVER pic.twitter.com/oNUkgKs1Cl — SNY (@SNYtv) April 13, 2022

The Phillies and Mets meet tomorrow afternoon in the rubber match of this three-game series.