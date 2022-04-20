Kyle Neptune Officially Named as New Villanova Head Coach

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Villanova University has officially announced Kyle Neptune as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program. Neptune, 37, takes over for Jay Wright who stepped down on Wednesday evening.

Neptune is no stranger to the Villanova program having spent two stints on the Main Line. The Brooklyn, NY native was the Wildcats video coordinator from 2008-2010. He returned to ‘Nova as an assistant coach in 2013 after spending three-seasons as an assistant at Niagara. He was on Wright's staff until 2021 when he took the head coaching job at Fordham University in New York City.