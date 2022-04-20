Kyle Neptune Officially Named as New Villanova Head Coach

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/20/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Villanova University has officially announced Kyle Neptune as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program. Neptune, 37, takes over for Jay Wright who stepped down on Wednesday evening. 

Neptune is no stranger to the Villanova program having spent two stints on the Main Line.  The Brooklyn, NY native was the Wildcats video coordinator from 2008-2010. He returned to ‘Nova as an assistant coach in 2013 after spending three-seasons as an assistant at Niagara. He was on Wright's staff until 2021 when he took the head coaching job at Fordham University in New York City. 

The Fordham Rams were 16-16 last season under Neptune's leadership.  Fordham finished eighth in the Atlantic 10 conference with an 8-10 conference record.  The Rams won one game in the A-10 tourney before getting bounced by #1 seed Davidson.  

Neptune was part of two National Championship teams (2016, 2018), three Final Four teams (2009, 2016, 2018), and four Big East tournament championship teams (2015, 2017-2019) as an assitant at Villanova.  He played collegiately at Lehigh University and professionally in Lithuania and Puerto Rico. 

