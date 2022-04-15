Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Bristol’s Pat Sabatini Looking to Extend Win Streak at UFC Fight Night

Marlins Crush the Phillies 7-1

04/15/2022

By Michael LipinskiSports Talk Philly Editor 

  Runs Hits Errors
Philadelphia Phillies 1 8 0
Miami Marlins 7 11 0

WP: Lopez (1-0) LP: Eflin (0 -1)

The Marlins beat up on Phillies pitchers Zach Eflin and Nick Nelson on their way to a 7-1 win on Friday night.  The loss marks the Phillies fourth consecutive loss. 


The Marlins jumped on Eflin early scoring two runs in the bottom of the 1st. Jesus Sanchez doubled home Jorge Soler to start the Marlins scoring. Jesus Aguilar then drove in Sanchez to make it 2-0 Fish after the 1st. 

Miami continued the hit parade in the 2nd. Jazz Chisholm Jr, ripped an Eflin pitch to right and tripled, scoring Jacob Stallings and Miguel Rojas. The Fish doubled their lead to 2-0 at the end of the 2nd. 

The Marlins chased Eflin after four subpar innings. Eflin gave up 6H, 4R, 4ER, and a walk to raise his ERA to 4.5-0 on the season. 

The Marlins added two more runs in the 5th off of Nelson. Sanchez tripled scoring Garrett Cooper. Aguilar followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Sanchez. Aguilar added another RBI sac fly in the 6th to give the Marlins a 7-0 lead. 

Nick Castellanos got the Phillies on the board in the 8th with an opposite field shot off of Marlins reliever Shawn Armstrong but that was all the Phillies were able to muster. 

 

Stars of the Game

MIA: 1B Jesus Aguilar, 1-for-2, 2 SF, 3 RBI

MIA: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 RBI

Next Game

Date: Saturday, April 16 vs. Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida

First Pitch: 6:10 PM

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Streaming Only 

Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network 

Probable Pitching Matchup: Ranger Suarez vs, Trevor Rogers

Posted by on 04/15/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

