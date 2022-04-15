Marlins Crush the Phillies 7-1
04/15/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
WP: Lopez (1-0) LP: Eflin (0 -1)
The Marlins beat up on Phillies pitchers Zach Eflin and Nick Nelson on their way to a 7-1 win on Friday night. The loss marks the Phillies fourth consecutive loss.
The Marlins jumped on Eflin early scoring two runs in the bottom of the 1st. Jesus Sanchez doubled home Jorge Soler to start the Marlins scoring. Jesus Aguilar then drove in Sanchez to make it 2-0 Fish after the 1st.
Miami continued the hit parade in the 2nd. Jazz Chisholm Jr, ripped an Eflin pitch to right and tripled, scoring Jacob Stallings and Miguel Rojas. The Fish doubled their lead to 2-0 at the end of the 2nd.
The Marlins chased Eflin after four subpar innings. Eflin gave up 6H, 4R, 4ER, and a walk to raise his ERA to 4.5-0 on the season.
The Marlins added two more runs in the 5th off of Nelson. Sanchez tripled scoring Garrett Cooper. Aguilar followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Sanchez. Aguilar added another RBI sac fly in the 6th to give the Marlins a 7-0 lead.
Nick Castellanos got the Phillies on the board in the 8th with an opposite field shot off of Marlins reliever Shawn Armstrong but that was all the Phillies were able to muster.
Stars of the Game
MIA: 1B Jesus Aguilar, 1-for-2, 2 SF, 3 RBI
MIA: 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr., 1-for-3, 1 3B, 1 BB, 2 RBI
Next Game
Date: Saturday, April 16 vs. Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park, Miami, Florida
First Pitch: 6:10 PM
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia Streaming Only
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
Probable Pitching Matchup: Ranger Suarez vs, Trevor Rogers
Comments
