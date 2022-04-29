Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Mets Use Five Pitchers to No-Hit the Phillies

04/29/2022

New York Mets pitchers Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz combined to no-hit the Phillies on Friday night in Queens. It was the first time since 1978 that the Phillies were no-hit on the road. The Mets won 3-0. 

Megill started and went five innings and recorded five strikeouts. Smith, Rodriguez, Lugo, and Diaz combined for the final four innings pitched, striking out four and walking two.

Phillies starter Aaron Nola went six-innings, giving up three runs on on seven hits, and striking out nine. Despite getting the loss, it was another solid out from Nola. 

The final out came when Diaz struck out J.T. Realmuto swinging. 

It was the first time the Phillies were no-hit since May 25, 2014.

How They Scored

The Mets scored two in the 5th on a Jeff McNeil single. They added an insurance run in the 6th on Pete Alonso’s (4)) solo home run off of Nola. 

Stars of the Game 

The New York Mets pitchers: Tylor Megill, Drew Smith, Joely Rodriguez, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Diaz.

Posted by on 04/29/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski

