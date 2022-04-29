Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Phillies-Mets: Game 21 Preview

Philadelphia Eagles Draft: Five Names to Watch on Night Two

04/29/2022

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Eagles made quite the splash on Thursday night during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.  First, the Birds traded up and drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick.  Then Howie Roseman did his wizard stuff and traded the 18th overall pick to the Tennessee Titans for Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown

The Eagles did what many draft experts expected them to do, fix the defense and get a wide receiver.  Granted, no one expected the wide receiver to be A.J. Brown.  

The Eagles currently have two picks on night-two one in each round, 51st overall and 83rd overall, respectively.   There’s still plenty of talent on the board that can provide an immediate impact for the Birds. 

So, what do the Eagles do on night two of the NFL Draft?  Here are five names that fit the Eagles immediate needs.

 

S Jaquan Brisker (Penn State)- Brisker is the best safety on the board and would provide an immediate impact in the secondary.  Many mock drafts had Brisker falling into the Eagles range but that was before the chaos of the first round.  If Brisker is on the board it would be a no brainer for the Birds.  

DB Jalen Pitre (Baylor)- Pitre plays similar to Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who went 14th overall to Baltimore.  The Baylor product can play a traditional safety position, inside or outside cornerback, and even come up into the box on run support.  He would make an intriguing pick for the Eagles in the second round if he is still on the board. 

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie (Penn State)- Ebiketie is no stranger to playing games at The Linc, having spent 2017-2020 with the Temple Owls.   A transfer to Penn State later, Ebiketie saw his in-season production skyrocket.  A high motor player, he's a bit raw but would fit a huge area of need for the Eagles. 

S Nick Cross (Maryland)- Cross packs one heck of a punch.  The 6'0, 212 lbs safety ran a 4.34 40-yard dash and is known for delivering big hits.  His style of play would certainly fit well with the Philadelphia fans.  Cross is a bit raw and needs some coaching but he would make a nice addition to the Eagles if he's still available in the third round. 

LB Brian Asamoah (Oklahoma)- Asamoah could potential be sitting there for the Eagles in the third round.  Here's my take on the Sooner LB.      

98FF30BF-3CE2-467D-8AF6-992FFCC385D3

Posted by on 04/29/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)