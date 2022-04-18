Philadelphia Stars outshined in Week 1 of USFL revival
04/18/2022
By Matt Rappa, Sports Talk Philly staff writer
An hour weather delay before opening kickoff was a bad omen for the Philadelphia Stars. Two missed field goals and costly turnovers ultimately were what cost them a victory, as the revived United States Football League returned this past weekend in Birmingham, Alabama.
Led by head coach Bart Andrus, the Stars were edged 23-17 opposite the New Orleans Breakers Sunday evening, with starting quarterback Bryan Scott completing 25 of his 36 passing attempts for 202 total yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Scott's lone interception was costly, as it was a pick-six in just the team's second drive of the game to put them behind early, 7-0. In the second quarter, Stars punter Matt Mengal had his kick blocked at their own 17-yard line, which resulted in a safety for the Breakers.
While the Stars took a 10-9 lead following a field goal — their first drive of the second half — the Breakers scored a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion attempt to grab a seven-point advantage. Philadelphia answered on their next possession with a quick, two-play drive, highlighted by a 42-yard Darnell Holland rushing touchdown. The Breakers followed up with a third-straight touchdown drive in the close contest, going up 23-17 as the fourth quarter began.
Can’t be caught 🏃♂️💨@yocrazylegs | #ForPhilly pic.twitter.com/fb3J3hAMVU— Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) April 17, 2022
The Stars defense would force a turnover on downs and missed field goal the next two Breakers drives, however, their own offense came up short with a missed field goal and fumble of their own. Down six with just under five minutes to play, the Stars had the chance to tie and/or take the lead. Two incomplete passes and a negative three-yard rush from Holland forced them to punt. The Breakers were able to run the remaining three-plus minutes off of the clock to earn the Week 1 victory.
The Philadelphia Stars previously existed and played at Veterans Stadium in the former USFL league (1983-84), before they were relocated to Baltimore for the 1985 season. Led by head coach Jim Mora, who is famous for his "Playoffs?" quote while a member of the Indianapolis Colts coaching staff — the Stars won the league championship in consecutive seasons in 1984 and 1985.
The revived Stars will next play on Saturday, April 23, at noon against their cross-state rival Pittsburgh Maulers.
Drive Summary
1st Quarter:
- Philadelphia Stars (Missed Field Goal): 10 plays; 47 yards; 5 minutes, 5 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Punt): 3 plays; 8 yards; 1 minute, 46 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Interception, Pick 6): 5 plays; 13 yards; 2 minutes, 41 seconds
2nd Quarter:
- Philadelphia Stars (Downs): 12 plays; 74 yards; 6 minutes, 47 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Punt): 7 plays; 32 yards; 3 minutes, 26 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Blocked Punt, Safety): 3 plays; -7 yards; 1 minute, 24 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Punt): 0 plays; 0 yards; 0 minutes
- New Orleans Breakers (Punt): 10 plays; 39 yards; 3 minutes, 50 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Touchdown): 11 plays; 79 yards; 4 minutes, 3 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Punt): 3 plays; 6 yards; 49 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (End of Half): 1 play; -5 yards; 9 seconds
3rd Quarter:
- New Orleans Breakers (Interception): 3 plays; 7 yards; 1 minute, 12 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Field Goal): 4 plays; -1 yard; 1 minute, 55 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Punt): 5 plays; 15 yards; 2 minutes, 40 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Punt): 3 plays; -8 yards; 1 minute, 37 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Touchdown): 6 plays; 58 yards; 2 minutes, 30 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Touchdown): 2 plays; 50 yards; 47 seconds
4th Quarter:
- New Orleans Breakers (Touchdown): 9 plays; 63 yards; 4 minutes, 20 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Missed Field Goal): 9 plays; 48 yards; 3 minutes, 38 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Downs): 8 plays; 29 yards; 2 minutes, 48 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Fumble): 3 plays; -3 yards; 1 minute, 52 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (Missed Field Goal): 4 plays; 0 yards; 1 minute, 49 seconds
- Philadelphia Stars (Punt): 3 plays; 4 yards; 4 minutes, 52 seconds
- New Orleans Breakers (End of Game): 9 plays; 45 yards; 3 minutes, 14 seconds
