Phillies: 2022’s Lineup with Battles

By Tal Venada, Sports Talk Philly Contributor

Perception is the devil torturing the Philadelphia Phillies faithful, and the only antidote is patience because there are three repetitive cycles annually. Unfortunately, no team is hot from beginning to end; they are also cold or play .500 ball multiple times. Every club does all three.

Expectations:

Regrouping for two homestands before a west coast trip, the Phillies were welcoming 13 home games of 16 total. And seven of those are against the New York Mets: four in Philly. Always, good or bad streaks end, and .500 ball will also be in the summer’s equation. More ups than downs are my 2022 forecast.

Put Another Way: “Losing streaks are funny. If you lose at the beginning, you got off to a bad start. If you lose in the middle of the season, you're in a slump. If you lose at the end, you're choking.” - Gene Mauch

Losing isn’t fun for anyone, but it’s worse if you participate: broadcasters, writers, and postgame analysts. It’s not a good feeling; I’ve seen and heard others suffering through it: I remember 2009’s losses during daily recaps. Yes, they went to the World Series, but the defeats stung just the same.

No player wants a losing streak because it represents failure, and it doesn’t matter if you won 20 consecutive games before the defeats mount up: Losing is contagious also. Realistically, baseball has this job-related downside during times with three victories and nine defeats, like the recent results going from 3-1 to 6-10.

Unlike winning and losing, playing .500 ball allows a franchise to quietly remain relevant. To illustrate, a team that’s 15 games over .500 can still have 15 more triumphs than defeats after 20 more contests, and many supporters don’t realize it. In fact, research reveals it’s below the surface.

Winning streaks happen when the club has everything fitting together. Barring the 2011 Phillies with four aces, though, the organization will have good and bad times. And keep in mind, the red pinstripes’ shortcomings will eventually surface and end any victorious string. The first of many!