Phillies Score Five in the Eighth to Down the Mets

Phillies 3B Alec Bohm Says He "[Expletive] Hates This Place" After Three Errors

04/11/2022

Bohm

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm did pretty well without fans in attendance in 2020.  But in 2021, the progress he made seemed to go out the window, as he fell from a Rookie of the Year finalist to a .247 hitter with issues in the field.   When the issues came to the surface on Monday evening, Bohm may have revealed what he was really thinking about his job as a Philadelphia Phillie.

Crossing Broad did a good job reading some lips as Bohm reacted to a Bronx cheer after making a routine play (NSFW).  Crossing Broad's Kyle Pagan wrote, "I’m not a lip reader, but that looks like 'I f----- hate this place.'"  It turns out that Pagan was on point.  Bohm indeed uttered those words.

What caused Bohm to say that? Well, let's just say the fans were not too fond of his box score:

Ouch.

Outlets such as the New York Daily News were quick to make this the story, rather than the Mets losing, after the Phillies scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning for a comeback win.

But Bohm took ownership of the comments.  John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia transcribed the conversation in the clubhouse with reporters:

“I said it. Emotions got the best of me. Do I mean it? No. It’s a frustrating night for me. These fans, they just want to win. They’re great. I’m sorry. I didn’t mean that”

Could this be an important turning point for Bohm?

The comments suggest that Bohm's defense has gotten to his head.  The Phillies comeback win - of which a key eighth inning walk by Bohm led to the victory - hopefully will lead Bohm to thinking less about what people think of him and more about the need for the team to win.

Knowing the Phillies can come back, even if he should make an error (or, God forbid, three), maybe Bohm will relax next time.

Could this be a turning point?  We will see.

