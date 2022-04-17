Embarrassing! Marlins Rout Phillies in Series Finale

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Runs Hits Errors Philadelphia Phillies 3 8 1 Miami Marlins 11 13 0

WP: Hernandez (1-1) LP: Wheeler (0 -2)

The Marlins embarrassed the Phillies on Sunday in South Florida. The Fish scored 7-runs off of Phillies starter Zack Wheeler on their way to a11-3 win. The Phillies now have a 7-14 record at loanDepot Park dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season.

Here’s how they scored: