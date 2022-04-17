Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Flyers-Sabres: Game 76 Preview

Embarrassing! Marlins Rout Phillies in Series Finale

04/17/2022

By Michael Lipinski 

  Runs Hits Errors
Philadelphia Phillies 3 8 1
Miami Marlins 11 13 0

WP: Hernandez (1-1) LP: Wheeler (0 -2)

The Marlins embarrassed the Phillies on Sunday in South Florida. The Fish scored 7-runs off of Phillies starter Zack Wheeler on their way to a11-3 win. The Phillies now have a 7-14 record at loanDepot Park dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season. 

Here’s how they scored:

Scoring Summary 

MIA, B1: Jazz Chisholm triples to right field, Brian Anderson scores  (1-0)

MIA, B1: Bryan De La Cruz singles to left, Chisholm scores (2-0)

MIA, B1: Miguel Rojas triples to right, De La Cruz scores (3-0)

MIA, B1: Jesus Sanchez singles to right, Rojas scores.  (4-0)

MIA, B3: Rojas singles to left, Brian Anderson Scores (5-0)

MIA, B4: Joey Wendle singes to center, Jorge Soler scores, Sanchez scores (7-0)

PHI, T5: Bryce Harper homers (2) right (7-1)

MIA, B6: Chisholm doubles to right, Wendle scores (8-1)

MIA, B6: Bryan Henry grounds out, Anderson scores (9-1)

PHI, T7: Harper doubles, Realmuto scores (9-2)

MIA, B7: Chisholm sacrifice fly to right, Jesus Aguilar scores (10-2)

PHI, T8: Kyle Schwarber homers (2) to right (10-3)

Three Stars of the Game

MIA: Jazz Chisholm Jr.- 2-for-4, 1R, 2B, 3B, Sac Fly, 3 RBI

MIA: Jesús Sanchéz- 3-for-6, 1R, 2 RBI

PHI: Bryce Harper- 3-for-5, 1R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game

Date: Monday, April 18 vs. Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, CO

First Pitch: 8:40 PM/Eastern 

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network 

Probable Pitching Matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Elieser Hernandez 

