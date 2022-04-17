Embarrassing! Marlins Rout Phillies in Series Finale
04/17/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
|Runs
|Hits
|Errors
|Philadelphia Phillies
|3
|8
|1
|Miami Marlins
|11
|13
|0
WP: Hernandez (1-1) LP: Wheeler (0 -2)
The Marlins embarrassed the Phillies on Sunday in South Florida. The Fish scored 7-runs off of Phillies starter Zack Wheeler on their way to a11-3 win. The Phillies now have a 7-14 record at loanDepot Park dating back to the beginning of the 2020 season.
Here’s how they scored:
Scoring Summary
MIA, B1: Jazz Chisholm triples to right field, Brian Anderson scores (1-0)
MIA, B1: Bryan De La Cruz singles to left, Chisholm scores (2-0)
MIA, B1: Miguel Rojas triples to right, De La Cruz scores (3-0)
MIA, B1: Jesus Sanchez singles to right, Rojas scores. (4-0)
MIA, B3: Rojas singles to left, Brian Anderson Scores (5-0)
MIA, B4: Joey Wendle singes to center, Jorge Soler scores, Sanchez scores (7-0)
PHI, T5: Bryce Harper homers (2) right (7-1)
MIA, B6: Chisholm doubles to right, Wendle scores (8-1)
MIA, B6: Bryan Henry grounds out, Anderson scores (9-1)
PHI, T7: Harper doubles, Realmuto scores (9-2)
MIA, B7: Chisholm sacrifice fly to right, Jesus Aguilar scores (10-2)
PHI, T8: Kyle Schwarber homers (2) to right (10-3)
Three Stars of the Game
MIA: Jazz Chisholm Jr.- 2-for-4, 1R, 2B, 3B, Sac Fly, 3 RBI
MIA: Jesús Sanchéz- 3-for-6, 1R, 2 RBI
PHI: Bryce Harper- 3-for-5, 1R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI
Next Game
Date: Monday, April 18 vs. Colorado Rockies at Coors Field in Denver, CO
First Pitch: 8:40 PM/Eastern
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
Probable Pitching Matchup: Zack Wheeler vs. Elieser Hernandez