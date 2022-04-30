Phillies-Mets: Game 22 Preview
04/30/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Phillies (10-11) will look to get their first hit of the series on Saturday night against the New York Mets (15-6) at Citi Field. The Mets used five pitchers to no-hit the Phillies on their way to a 3-0 win on Friday.
First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. in beautiful Flushing, New York.
Pitching Matchup
Kyle Gibson (2-1, 3.47 ERA) vs. Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA)
Kyle Gibson has been the surprise of the Phillies staff. The 34-year old has a 0.99 WHIP and has struck out 23 batters this season. Opposing teams are hitting a .198 off of Gibson this season.
Taijuan Walker makes his first start for the Mets since his April 11 appearence against the Phillies. Walker left that game after two innings due to shoulder irritation.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network