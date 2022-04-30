Phillies-Mets: Game 22 Preview



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Phillies (10-11) will look to get their first hit of the series on Saturday night against the New York Mets (15-6) at Citi Field. The Mets used five pitchers to no-hit the Phillies on their way to a 3-0 win on Friday.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. in beautiful Flushing, New York.