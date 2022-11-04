Phillies Score Five in the Eighth to Down the Mets

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Runs Hits Errors New York Mets 4 7 0 Philadelphia Phillies 5 8 3

WP: S. Dominguez (1-0) LP: S. Lugo (0-1) S: B. Hand (1)

The Phillies bullpen, led by relivers Nick Nelson, Seranthony Dominguez, and Brad Hand, provided 6.1 innings of 1-run baseball giving the offense just enough time to come to life. And come to life it did. The Phillies scored five runs in the 8th to erase a 4-0 Mets lead and notch an improbable 5-4 win to open the series against their NL East rival.

The fourth game of the season got off to quite an inauspicious start for the Phillies. Alec Bohm recorded three throwing errors in three innings and looked like he wanted to be anywhere but Citizens Bank Park. Ranger Suarez’s pitch climbed out of control and the Mets scored three runs in the 1st on singles from Pete Alonso, Eduardo Escobar, and Mark Canha, respectively. The Mets bullpen was cruising and their offense added an insurance run in the 7th on a Francisco Lindor RBI single

The Phillies offense was coming up small for the second day in a row. And then the Fightin's decided to live up to their nickname in the home half of the 8th.

Bohm led off the inning working a walk, moved to third on a Johan Camargo single, and scored on a Kyle Schwarber fielders choice to make it 4-1. J.T. Realmuto took a 3-2 Joely Rodriguez pitch and deposited it into the left field stands to bring the Phillies within one run at 4-3. After a Bryce Harper strike out, Nick Castellanos worked a seven-pitch walk to set the table for Rhys Hoskins. Hoskins doubled to left and Castellanos scored to tie the game 4-4. Didi Gregorius followed with a RBI double of his own, scoring Hoskins, to give the Phillies an improbable 5-4 lead. Gregorius's hit proved to be the game winner.

With Corey Knebel unavailable, the Phillies went with Hand in the 9th. Hand struck out two of the three Mets batters he faced to earn his first save of the season. With the win, the Phillies have taken a 0.5 game lead on the Mets in the NL East.