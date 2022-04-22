Phillies Rally in the 8th to Beat the Brewers

It seemed as though the missed opportunity was going to doom the Phils.

The Phillies opened the scoring in the 1st when Bryce Harpe r ripped an RBI double off of Milwaukee stater Freddy Peralta to give the Phils a 1-0 lead . The Phillies had an opportunity to add more in the 1st but left two runners on base.

Alec Bohm ’s bases loaded, 2-run single in the 8th inning proved to be the game winning hit for the Phillies as they defeated Milwaukee 4-2 on Friday night in front of 29,000-plus in South Philly. The win improves the Phillies to 6-8 on the season.

Milwaukee’stied the ballgame in the 3rd with a sacrifice fly off of Phillies starter

Suarez made it through 4-2/3 innings, throwing 89-pitches, walking three, allowing four hits, and one run. Outside of a 1st inning where he loaded the bases, Suarez was serviceable and effective.

Former Phillie Andrew McCutchen gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead in the 7th when he hit a sacrifice fly off of Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado.

It was time for some more late inning magic. The Phillies bats, which had been quite since the first inning, came to life in the 8th.

Harper, Nick Castellanos, and J.T. Realmuto led off the 8th with three consecutive singles off of Milwaukee’s Aaron Ashby. Kyle Schwarber struck out swinging, setting the table for Bohm.

Bohm’s single to right scored Harper and Castellanos, who made a tremendous slide, giving the Phils a 3-2 lead. Johan Camargo followed with a laser, line drive single to score Realmuto. The insurance run gave the Phillies a 4-2 lead.

Phillies closer Corey Knebel shutdown the Brewers in order in the 9th to close out the come from behind win. The Phillies will go for their third consecutive win tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 PM at Citizens Bank Park.

