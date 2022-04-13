Too Little, Too Late for the Phillies in 9-6 Loss to the Mets

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Runs Hits Errors New York Mets 9 9 0 Philadelphia Phillies 6 9 0

WP: Scherzer (2-0) LP: Nola (1-1)

The New York Mets beat up on Phillies pitching enroute to a 9-6 win on Wednesday in South Philadelphia. The Mets scored 11-runs over the past two games to take the series 2-1 from the Phillies.

Mets outfield Brandon Nimmo is quickly becoming public enemy number one in Philadelphia, the Mets outfielder opened the scoring with a solo homer off of Aaron Nola in the 3rd.

The Mets followed with two more runs in the 4th, Pete Alonso doubled driving in Sterling Marte and Jeff McNeil was hit by a Nola pitch with the bases loaded to drive in a run.p McNeil proved to be Nola’s last batter.

Nola went 3-1/3 innings giving up three runs on three hits. He struck out five but also walked three. It was Nola’s second consecutive subpar outing.

The Phillies got on the board in their half of the 4th when Bryson Stott singled in Nick Castellanos. The Phillies were positioned to breakout in the inning with runners on the corners but Mets ace Max Scherzer struck out three consecutive batters to end the Phils threat.

Scherzer ended his day with 5 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, and 7 K’s.

The Mets would score five more runs in the 5th and 6th inning extending their lead to 8-1. As has been the case this year, the Phillies battled back with two in the 6th and two the 7th to close the gap to 8-5 Mets. The Phillies RBI’s came from Stott, Matt Vierling, Castellanos, and Alec Bohm, respectively.

The Mets would add an insurance run in the 9th on a sacrifice fly from Dominic Smith to make it 9-5.

The Phillies made it interesting in their half of the 9th when Bryce Harper hit a lead off homer run off of Mets reliever Edwin Diaz to close the gap to 9-6. Diaz would settle down and set down Castellanos, Bohm, and Didi Gregorius to end the Phillies threat and the game.

Bryce Harper, el MVP reinante de la Liga Nacional y toletero de los Filis de Filadelfia, estalla con su primer cuadrangular de 2022. #543Report 🗞️ pic.twitter.com/wRtz6iQGgG — 543 Report (@543report) April 14, 2022

The Phillies hit the road for the first time this year when they head to Miami for four against the Marlins starting Thursday.