Report: Doc Rivers a Potential Head Coach Candidate for Lakers
04/05/2022
By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer
The Los Angeles Lakers' season has proven to be a massive disappointment. They currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference at 31-47 and are on the brink of being eliminated from being able to make it into the play-in tournament.
Rumors and reports have begun swirling around regarding a head coaching change for the Lakers away from Frank Vogel. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer added to the growing noise surrounding a potential head coaching change in Los Angeles. He mentioned two current coaches as potential replacements for Vogel, Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers:
Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate. Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni.
Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah. Rivers was the head coach in Boston from 2004 to 2013 under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge.
Rivers is on the second year of his five-year, $40 million contract with the Sixers. If Rivers were to leave the Sixers, it would be either for retirement or to become the head coach of another team in the league. While this report ties him to the Lakers, it is unknown if Rivers would have any interest in attempting to help fix the dumpster fire that is currently the Lakers this season.
While many Sixers fans might be happy to see this report, the timing of this report is not at all good for the Sixers. With just one week left until the playoffs, Rivers and the Sixers need to have all their focus be on the court and getting set for the playoffs.
The Sixers have publicly committed and stuck behind Rivers throughout his tenure in Philadelphia. However, another potential early exit in the playoffs could quickly change their tune. Rivers has acknowledged the high expectations in Philadelphia, especially after the acquisition of James Harden at this year's trade deadline. It is to be expected anything short of an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals this season will potentially put Rivers on the hot seat.
Only time will tell how far the Sixers go in the playoffs. For now, this report just adds to the fanbase's speculation and desire to see Rivers' tenure in Philadelphia come to an end. If the Sixers fail to go deep into the playoffs, expect the noise surrounding Rivers and the Sixers to only grow louder.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.