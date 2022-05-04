Report: Doc Rivers a Potential Head Coach Candidate for Lakers

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

The Los Angeles Lakers' season has proven to be a massive disappointment. They currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference at 31-47 and are on the brink of being eliminated from being able to make it into the play-in tournament.

Rumors and reports have begun swirling around regarding a head coaching change for the Lakers away from Frank Vogel. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer added to the growing noise surrounding a potential head coaching change in Los Angeles. He mentioned two current coaches as potential replacements for Vogel, Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers:

Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate. Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni. Rivers has also been linked by several league sources as a potential replacement for the Jazz, in the event Snyder does depart Utah. Rivers was the head coach in Boston from 2004 to 2013 under current Jazz CEO Danny Ainge.

Rivers is on the second year of his five-year, $40 million contract with the Sixers. If Rivers were to leave the Sixers, it would be either for retirement or to become the head coach of another team in the league. While this report ties him to the Lakers, it is unknown if Rivers would have any interest in attempting to help fix the dumpster fire that is currently the Lakers this season.