Report: Sixers' Joel Embiid Suffers Orbital Fracture, Concussion in Game 6, Ruled Out Indefinitely

The Sixers also released a statement confirming Embiid's injury, adding that "further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Sources: 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in series-clinching Game 6 win last night in Toronto. He will be listed as out and there is no timetable for his return.

The Philadelphia 76ers received some very unfortunate news on Friday night. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Joel Embiid suffered a right orbital fracture and mild concussion in the team's Game 6 win over the Toronto Raptors.

The play the injury occurred on happened late in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' blowout series-clinching win over the Raptors on Thursday. Embiid took an elbow to the face on a Pascal Siakam drive to the basket with 3:58 remaining. Embiid subbed out after the play.

Pascal Siakam elbows Joel Embiid in the face and the Toronto fans cheer. And they call Philly fans classless 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ulfy8pduAt — Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) April 29, 2022

The injury is highly unfortunate for Embiid, who put together quite the season. He suffered the same injury back in the 2017-18 season when he collided with Markelle Fultz in a game against the New York Knicks on March 28. He went on to require surgery, returning to the court wearing a protective face mask three weeks later.

Hopefully the reports coming in from the team throughout the next few days paint a more positive picture. PhillyVoice's Kyle Neubeck reports that "early indication" is that Embiid will not require surgery, but it is still unclear if that means he will be cleared to return to the court anytime soon. Game 1 of the Sixers' second-round series with the Miami Heat is on Monday night.

UPDATE:

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added some more information about Embiid's injury and the timetable surrounding a potential return, including he will be out at least five days in the concussion protocol: