Roman Quinn Returns; Bryson Stott Heads to Triple-A

The Phillies let Roman Quinn leave as a free agent this offseason. The center fielder, coming off an Achilles injury, signed with the Miami Marlins, hoping for a better path to the major leagues. Quinn is back in the major leagues, but with the Phillies.

The Phillies optioned infielder Bryson Stott to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday. The move sends the club's top prospect to the minor leagues, after an impressive Spring Training led to a promotion to the majors and an Opening Day start. But this is far from the Phillies giving up on Stott.

The emergence of Alec Bohm and Johan Camargo gave the Phillies a tough choice. They need to play. Stott, who struggled in just his first handful of at bats, did not necessarily lose the opportunity so much as Bohm and Camargo earned it. Relegated to the bench, Stott was simply not getting at bats.

At Triple-A, Stott can play every day.

Even with Bohm taking a firm position at third base, the Phillies will need two infield spots to be filled next season. If Bohm is at third, they would need Stott to replace either Jean Segura or Didi Gregorius next season; both veterans will be free agents after 2022.

The move is also about Matt Vierling, who has struggled to hit as the right-handed part of a platoon with Odubel Herrera. The switch-hitting Quinn can get right-handed at bats and play center field. Quinn was hitting .294 at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Vierling now takes a place as a reserve infielder.

Check out the Powder Blue Podcast with Frank Klose and Geoff Mosher, who spoke earlier Monday of the need for Stott to head to Triple-A and get playing time.

Check out