Phillies vs. Mets Series Preview: An Early Season NL East Showdown
04/10/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Phillies (2-1, 2nd NL East), fresh off a season opening series victory against Oakland, will quickly jump into National League East play. The Fightin’s next seven games, including the next three against the Mets, are divisional games. It’s an early opportunity to get a jump on the rest of the division.
The Phils used the longball and a surprising pitching performance from Kyle Gibson (7 IP, 2H, 0R, 10K) to take two-of-three games from the Oakland Athletics in the opening series of the year. Kyle Schwarber (1), Nick Castellanos (1), Rhys Hoskins (1), and Jean Segura (2) all homered for the Phillies during the weekend series. Relief pitchers Jeurys Familia, Brad Hand, and Seranthony Dominguez all pitched well out of the bullpen picking up “holds” during the series. Pitcher Corey Knebel pitched the 9th inning twice during the series, including a save on Saturday, and looks to be the Phillies closer.
Dingers #MLB #Phillies #RingTheBell #OpeningDay— Sports Talk Philly (@sportstalkphl) April 8, 2022
pic.twitter.com/vCzBjKfPqJ
The Mets (3-1, 1st NL East) rode the bats of Sterling Marte, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso taking three-of-four from the Washington Nationals in the District to open their 2022 season. The biggest story for the Mets wasn’t Friday’s return of Max Scherzer to Washington but a bench clearing incident between in that same game. Tempers flared after Francisco Lindor was drilled in the face by an errant pitch.
Tensions flare and the benches clear in Washington as Francisco Lindor takes a pitch to the head pic.twitter.com/6QSJROpmHM— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 9, 2022
Mets pitching was mediocre at best in the series against Washington which bodes well for the Phillies. No Mets starter went beyond the 6th inning and the bullpen had to be used nearly 50% of the time against Washington.
National League East Standings
|
Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Games Back
|New York Mets
|3
|1
|--
|Philadelphia Phillies
|2
|1
|0.5
|Atlanta Braves
|2
|2
|1.0
|Miami Marlins
|1
|1
|1.0
|Washington Nationals
|1
|3
|2.0
Dates: Monday, April 11 - Wednesday, April 13
Where: Citizens Bank Park
When: Monday & Tuesday: 6:45 PM | Wednesday: 1:05 PM
TV: NBCSP (All Games)
Radio: WIP and the Phillies Radio Network
Probable Starters
Monday
T. Walker (1st Start) vs. R. Suarez (1st Start)
Tuesday
T. Megill (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Z. Wheeler (1st Start)
Wednesday
M. Scherzer (1-0, 4.50 ERA) vs. A. Nola (1-0, 6.00 ERA)
Last Season
The Phillies and Mets met 19-times in 2021, the Fightin’s took won 10-games for .526 win percentage.
What to Watch For...
- Kyle Schwarber has feasted on Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker. In 11-at bats, Schwarber is 5-for-1o with five home runs and seven RBI's off of the Mets starter.
- Zack Wheeler is 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in eight games against his former club. That includes 50 K’s and a complete game shutout.
- Aaron Nola has had success against the Mets in his career. Nola has started 20-games against the Mets with a 9-3 record, 3.12 ERA, and 11.5 K/9.
- Pitcher Jeurys Familia will (potentially) make his first appearance
- Mets pitcher Max Scherzer has dominated the Phillies during his 13-year career. Scherzer is 14-4 in 25-career games against the Phillies with a 2.50 ERA.
- Mets second baseman Robinson Cano will face the Phillies for the first time the 2020 season. He missed all of 2021 due to a PED suspension.
