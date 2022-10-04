Phillies vs. Mets Series Preview: An Early Season NL East Showdown



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Phillies (2-1, 2nd NL East), fresh off a season opening series victory against Oakland, will quickly jump into National League East play. The Fightin’s next seven games, including the next three against the Mets, are divisional games. It’s an early opportunity to get a jump on the rest of the division.

The Phils used the longball and a surprising pitching performance from Kyle Gibson (7 IP, 2H, 0R, 10K) to take two-of-three games from the Oakland Athletics in the opening series of the year. Kyle Schwarber (1), Nick Castellanos (1), Rhys Hoskins (1), and Jean Segura (2) all homered for the Phillies during the weekend series. Relief pitchers Jeurys Familia, Brad Hand, and Seranthony Dominguez all pitched well out of the bullpen picking up “holds” during the series. Pitcher Corey Knebel pitched the 9th inning twice during the series, including a save on Saturday, and looks to be the Phillies closer.

The Mets (3-1, 1st NL East) rode the bats of Sterling Marte, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso taking three-of-four from the Washington Nationals in the District to open their 2022 season. The biggest story for the Mets wasn’t Friday’s return of Max Scherzer to Washington but a bench clearing incident between in that same game. Tempers flared after Francisco Lindor was drilled in the face by an errant pitch.

Tensions flare and the benches clear in Washington as Francisco Lindor takes a pitch to the head pic.twitter.com/6QSJROpmHM — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 9, 2022

Mets pitching was mediocre at best in the series against Washington which bodes well for the Phillies. No Mets starter went beyond the 6th inning and the bullpen had to be used nearly 50% of the time against Washington.

National League East Standings

Team Wins Losses Games Back New York Mets 3 1 -- Philadelphia Phillies 2 1 0.5 Atlanta Braves 2 2 1.0 Miami Marlins 1 1 1.0 Washington Nationals 1 3 2.0



Dates: Monday, April 11 - Wednesday, April 13

Where: Citizens Bank Park

When: Monday & Tuesday: 6:45 PM | Wednesday: 1:05 PM

TV: NBCSP (All Games)

Radio: WIP and the Phillies Radio Network