This Week in MMA

MMA fans are in for a treat this week with two fight cards from the big boys, Bellator and UFC. Here's a look this weeks schedule of action.

Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 | April 15

Bellator returns to San Jose with a four fight main card featuring two title fights. In the co-main event, Corey Anderson challenges Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The fight is also the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament. In the main event, A.J. McKee’s Bellator Featherweight Championship is on the line when he faces Patricio Pitbull. The pair previously fought at Bellator 263 in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix final. Main Card: 10:00 PM EDT on Showtime

UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 | April 16

UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with another Fight Night card on ESPN and ESPN+. Welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad meet in the main event. The pair previously met at UFC 205 where Luque earned a first-round TKO victory. Women’s bantamweight’s Mayra Bueno Silva and Wu Yanan will be the co-main event. Rounding out the ESPN card, Bristol’s Pat Sabatini faces off against T.J. Laramie. Main Card: 8:30 PM EDT on ESPN/ESPN+