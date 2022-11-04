This Week in MMA
04/11/2022
By MMA Talk Philly | Follow at @MMATalkPhilly
MMA fans are in for a treat this week with two fight cards from the big boys, Bellator and UFC. Here's a look this weeks schedule of action.
Bellator 277: McKee vs. Pitbull 2 | April 15
Bellator returns to San Jose with a four fight main card featuring two title fights. In the co-main event, Corey Anderson challenges Vadim Nemkov for the Bellator Light Heavyweight Championship. The fight is also the finals of the Bellator Light Heavyweight World Grand Prix Tournament. In the main event, A.J. McKee’s Bellator Featherweight Championship is on the line when he faces Patricio Pitbull. The pair previously fought at Bellator 263 in the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix final. Main Card: 10:00 PM EDT on Showtime
UFC Fight Night: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 | April 16
UFC returns to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas with another Fight Night card on ESPN and ESPN+. Welterweights Vicente Luque and Belal Muhammad meet in the main event. The pair previously met at UFC 205 where Luque earned a first-round TKO victory. Women’s bantamweight’s Mayra Bueno Silva and Wu Yanan will be the co-main event. Rounding out the ESPN card, Bristol’s Pat Sabatini faces off against T.J. Laramie. Main Card: 8:30 PM EDT on ESPN/ESPN+
Legacy Fighting Championship 129: Petersen vs. Cortes-Acosta | April 15
The LFA Heavyweight Championship is on the line when Thomas Petersen defends his title against Waldo Cortes-Acosta. Eight additional fights make up the professional portion of LFA 129’s fight card. Main Card: 9:00 PM EDT on UFC Fight Pass
Local Fights
Art of War 24 | April 15
Art of War CF returns to action after a successful two-night stay at Live! Casino and Hotel in South Philadelphia earlier this month. Bicking’s Promotions brings AOW to the Lebanon Valley Expo Center in Lebanon, PA for a nine fight card featuring a battle of undefeateds, Qaadir Pratt vs. Jace Kendle. The pair will take to the cage with an undefeated record and the AOW Welterweight Championship on the line. Start Time: 7:00 PM EDT on in person or on the Starfund PPV App
