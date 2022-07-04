Tough Break! Mickey Moniak Out Four to Six Weeks

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
04/07/2022

B9D551AA-71D4-453D-BD36-4A6B30970971Photo: Arturo Pardavilla III/Wikimedia Commons

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak has been dealt a tough break, literally. As first reported by 97.3 ESPN's Mike Gill, the former first overall pick suffered a broken hand in the Phillies' Spring Training finale on Wednesday in Tampa. He will miss the next six weeks with the injury. 

Moniak, the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, had a breakout Spring slashing .378/.378/.973 with four doubles, six homers, 11 RBI’s, and a stolen base. The performance was enough to earn Moniak a roster spot coming out of Clearwater. 

