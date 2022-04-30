With Their Final Pick, Eagles Select TE Grant Calcaterra

By Paul Bowman, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Eagles were heading into the season with Dallas Goedert solidified as TE1, but behind him is nothing in stone.

The blocking-first Jack Stoll, who was an undrafted free agent last season and ended the year injured, camp standout Tyree Jackson, who spent essentially all of the last season on IR, veteran Richard Rodgers and Noah Togiai are the other vying for what are two positions behind Goedert.

Of course, it's been reported that JJ Arcega-Whiteside is switching to the position to add another to the competition.

With pick 198, the Birds added SMU's Grant Calcaterra to the fold for that spot, as well.