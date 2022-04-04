YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #146 - 'I' Mentality

The guys are back to discuss several things going on around the Flyers. First, they discuss the Flyers official elimination from playoff contention. They also look at some recent NHL debuts, including Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard.

They also look at the end of Keith Yandle's Ironman streak and the reaction to it, as well as comments made by Kimmo Timonen and Jake Voracek. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Note: This episode was recorded prior to Sunday night's game between the Flyers and Rangers.

