Phillies: 2022’s Rotation Expectations

YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #147 - LOUUUUUUUUU!

04/11/2022

The guys are back to discuss the last week of Flyers hockey and start to look ahead to the rest of the league and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They also look at how some of the young players are faring for the Flyers, including Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard, and discuss the possibility that Bobby Brink could join the team soon. (Note: Episode recorded before Brink officially signed on Sunday afternoon) Finally, the guys look at the celebration of Lou Nolan's 50th season as Flyers PA announcer. Join Kyle and Kevin for all of it.

You can listen to this episode of the podcast below and be sure to subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts and Podbean

You can also watch the episode and subscribe to watch all episodes of the YWT Podcast on YouTube.

As always, we want you to follow the podcast on Twitter @YWTpodcast and follow Kevin Durso on Twitter @Kevin_Durso.

Posted by on 04/11/2022 in Flyers, Podcast: YWT: A Philadelphia Flyers Podcast, Podcasts | | Comments (0)

