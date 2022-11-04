YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #147 - LOUUUUUUUUU!

The guys are back to discuss the last week of Flyers hockey and start to look ahead to the rest of the league and the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

They also look at how some of the young players are faring for the Flyers, including Noah Cates and Ronnie Attard, and discuss the possibility that Bobby Brink could join the team soon. (Note: Episode recorded before Brink officially signed on Sunday afternoon) Finally, the guys look at the celebration of Lou Nolan's 50th season as Flyers PA announcer. Join Kyle and Kevin for all of it.

