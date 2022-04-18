YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #148 - A Bunch Of Ifs

The guys are back to discuss the last week of Flyers hockey. The Flyers took three more losses, one in embarrassing fashion, and are limping down the stretch.

They also look at Bobby Brink's NHL debut, some thoughts on the offseason plans, and a quick update on the rest of the NHL and the playoff picture. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

Note: Episode recorded prior to Sunday's Flyers-Sabres game.

