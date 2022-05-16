Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Powder Blue Podcast: Phillies Thrive Out West; Have They Turned a Corner?

Bryce Harper is Your National League Player of the Week

05/16/2022

Bryce HarperPhoto: Ian D'Andrea/Wikimedia Commons

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Major League Baseball has bestowed its National League Player of the Week award to Phillies’ designated hitter Bryce Harper.  This is Harper’s seventh career NL Player of the Week award but his first since joining the Phillies.  

Just how good was Harper last week?  The stats are mind boggling.  

Harper hit .609 (14-for-23) with 3 HRs, 6 2Bs, 3 SB, 8 RBIs. and a 1.094 OPS.  Oh yeah, he’s doing this with a partially torn UCL.  On the season, Harper is hitting .303, with 9 HRs, 14 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 27 RBIs, and a .994 OPS.  The Phillies went 5-1 during this stretch including two series wins on their West Coast swing.  

 

Posted by on 05/16/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)