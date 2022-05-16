Bryce Harper is Your National League Player of the Week
05/16/2022
Photo: Ian D'Andrea/Wikimedia Commons
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Major League Baseball has bestowed its National League Player of the Week award to Phillies’ designated hitter Bryce Harper. This is Harper’s seventh career NL Player of the Week award but his first since joining the Phillies.
Your N.L. Player of the Week: Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/meqYY7yzxz— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 16, 2022
Just how good was Harper last week? The stats are mind boggling.
Over the past week, Bryce Harper slashed .609/.643/.1.261 with 8 R, 6 2B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 4 BB and 3 SB as the Phillies went 5-1 in his six games. Harper is only the second Phillies player since 1901 with 9+ XBH, 8+ R and 3+ SB in a 6-game span (Juan Samuel, June 1986).— PhilliesNotes (@PhilliesNotes) May 16, 2022
