Bryce Harper is Your National League Player of the Week

Photo: Ian D'Andrea/Wikimedia Commons

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Major League Baseball has bestowed its National League Player of the Week award to Phillies’ designated hitter Bryce Harper. This is Harper’s seventh career NL Player of the Week award but his first since joining the Phillies.

Your N.L. Player of the Week: Bryce Harper. pic.twitter.com/meqYY7yzxz — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 16, 2022

Just how good was Harper last week? The stats are mind boggling.