No Bryce Harper, MV3 Out of the Lineup Again

Bryce is Back! Brycer Harper Returns to the Phillies Lineup

05/21/2022


Bryce HarperPhoto: Ian D'Andrea/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper’s name is back in the lineup. Harper will bat third  and DH for the Phillies.  

Harper received a PRP injection in his injured elbow on Sunday in Los Angeles and was expected to miss two-games but that bled into the Padres series and the first game against LA. 

 The Phillies offense has gone anemic during the five-game Harperless stretch.  The Phillies are 1-4 since Harper left the lineup. 

MV3's return to the lineup a welcome occurance. 

Harper hasn't played the field since mid-April due to a slight UCL tear however he's been able to DH for the Phillies. 

The reigning NL MVP was starting to heat up at the plate despite the injury.

Harper was crowned NL Player of the Week last week for his performace on the Phils 5-1 West Coast road trip.   He hit .609 (14-for-23), with 3 HRs, 6 2Bs, 3 SB, 8 RBIs, and a 1.094 OPS during the trip.  On the season, Harper is hitting .303 with 9 HRs, 14 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 27 RBIs, and a .994 OPS. 

Posted by on 05/21/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski |

