Bryce is Back! Brycer Harper Returns to the Phillies Lineup



Photo: Ian D'Andrea/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper’s name is back in the lineup. Harper will bat third and DH for the Phillies.





Harper received a PRP injection in his injured elbow on Sunday in Los Angeles and was expected to miss two-games but that bled into the Padres series and the first game against LA.



The Phillies offense has gone anemic during the five-game Harperless stretch. The Phillies are 1-4 since Harper left the lineup.

MV3's return to the lineup a welcome occurance.