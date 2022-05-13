Daryl Morey Announces Sixers Will Keep Doc Rivers as Head Coach

Even though the Sixers endured another disappointing second-round exit in the playoffs, Rivers will be sticking around as the team's head coach for at least one more season. His contract is currently set to go through the 2024-25 season at $8 million per year.

Daryl Morey was asked whether he can guarantee that Doc Rivers will be back next season: "Yes."

Despite all the rumors and speculation surrounding Doc Rivers ' future, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey came out and put all of that to rest. When asked by a reporter during their exit interview on Friday afternoon about if Rivers would remain the Philadelphia 76ers ' head coach next season, he responded with a simple "yes."

While not all of the team's issues lie at his feet, Rivers arguably has not done an amendable job as the Sixers' head coach this season. He struggles to make the necessary coaching adjustments throughout the season and has not done a great job maximizing the talents of the players on the Sixers' roster.

Despite his weaknesses as head coach and the load of fan disapproval with his coaching performance this season (especially in the playoffs), it appears Morey is going to be fine going ahead with Rivers as the Sixers' head coach moving forward.

"He's a great coach. I love working with him. I feel like I'm learning from him," Morey said. "I think Elton [Brand] and I and him make a great team, and we're going to see where this journey takes us. We feel very good about where it's going to take us and it's going to be [somewhere] where we have a very good chance to win the title."

With the head coaching question presumably answered, the Sixers can move onto finding solutions to the plethora of other pressing questions and issues surrounding the team moving into this offseason.