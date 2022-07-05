Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
3 Observations: Embiid Returns, Sixers Grab Huge Win in Game 3

Didi Gregorius Headed to the IL with a Knee Injury

05/07/2022

100A57CC-B038-4C3B-B7B6-B45E59C90287
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Didi Gregorius on the 10-day retroactive to May 5, the team announced on Saturday. Bryson Stott has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 

 

Gregorius last appeared of May 4 going 1-for-4 in Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss to Texas. For the year, Gregorius is hitting .288 with 4 2B, 3 BB, and 7 RBI. 

Stott returns to the big club after being demoted on . He slashed .133/.161/.167 with 3 RBI’s and a .329 OPS in nine games. While in Lehigh Valley, Stott hit .333 with 2 HR’s, 2 SB’s, 7 RBI’s, and a .986 OPS. 

