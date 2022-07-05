Didi Gregorius Headed to the IL with a Knee Injury

The Phillies have placed INF Didi Gregorius on the 10-day IL (retro to 5/5) with a left knee sprain and have recalled INF Bryson Stott from Lehigh Valley (AAA).

The Philadelphia Phillies have placed infielder Didi Gregorius on the 10-day retroactive to May 5, the team announced on Saturday. Bryson Stott has been recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Gregorius last appeared of May 4 going 1-for-4 in Philadelphia’s 2-1 loss to Texas. For the year, Gregorius is hitting .288 with 4 2B, 3 BB, and 7 RBI.



Stott returns to the big club after being demoted on . He slashed .133/.161/.167 with 3 RBI’s and a .329 OPS in nine games. While in Lehigh Valley, Stott hit .333 with 2 HR’s, 2 SB’s, 7 RBI’s, and a .986 OPS.