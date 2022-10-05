Flyers Get 5th Overall Pick After Draft Lottery

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor

Entering the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, the Flyers had the fourth-best odds to win the first overall pick at 9.5 percent. The odds were much greater that the Flyers would simply stay put and have a pick in the Top 5.

That’s how the lottery went for the Flyers, as they finished with the fifth overall pick following the two lottery drawings. New Jersey won one of the lottery drawing to move above the Flyers. The Devils are picking second overall. Montreal won the lottery to take the first overall pick. They had the best odds to be awarded with the first overall pick. Arizona and Seattle finished with the third and fourth overall picks respectively.