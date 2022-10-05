Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Does Big Fish in Coaching Free Agent Pool Change Flyers Plans?

Flyers Get 5th Overall Pick After Draft Lottery

05/10/2022

By Kevin Durso, Sports Talk Philly editor 

Entering the NHL Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, the Flyers had the fourth-best odds to win the first overall pick at 9.5 percent. The odds were much greater that the Flyers would simply stay put and have a pick in the Top 5.

That’s how the lottery went for the Flyers, as they finished with the fifth overall pick following the two lottery drawings. New Jersey won one of the lottery drawing to move above the Flyers. The Devils are picking second overall. Montreal won the lottery to take the first overall pick. They had the best odds to be awarded with the first overall pick. Arizona and Seattle finished with the third and fourth overall picks respectively.

 

This marks the first time the Flyers have held the fifth overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft. In the 1967 Amateur Draft, the Flyers had the fifth overall selection and drafted right winger Serge Bernier.

Recent selections with the fifth overall pick include Kent Johnson (Columbus, 2021), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa, 2020), Alex Turcotte (Los Angeles, 2019), Barrett Hayton (Arizona, 2018), Elias Pettersson (Vancouver, 2017), Olli Juolevi (Vancouver, 2016), Noah Hanifin (Carolina, 2015), Michael Dal Colle (New York Islanders, 2014), Elias Lindholm (Carolina, 2013), Morgan Rielly (Toronto, 2012), Ryan Strome (New York Islanders, 2011), and Nino Niederreiter (New York Islanders, 2010).

Other fifth overall picks include Brayden Schenn (Los Angeles, 2009), Phil Kessel (Boston, 2006), Carey Price (Montreal, 2005), Blake Wheeler (Phoenix, 2004), Thomas Vanek (Buffalo, 2003), Rob Niedermayer (Florida, 1993), Jaromir Jagr (Pittsburgh, 1990), Bill Guerin (New Jersey, 1989), Tom Barrasso (Buffalo, 1983), Scott Stevens (Washington, 1982), and Rick Vaive (Vancouver, 1979). 

The first round of the 2022 NHL Draft takes place on July 7.

