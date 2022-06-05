"Heart and Soul" of Penn State Basketball Joins Eagles

Before joining Penn State Hoops, he was a tight end set to commit to Army football. He'll be looking to see if he can find a role on the Philadelphia Eagles at the same position, according to his agent.

Harrar averaged 27 minutes per game this last season across 31 games. He averaged around 10 points and 10 rebounds, too.

Penn State's new head basketball coach, Micah Shrewsberry, raved about big man John Harrar calling him the "heart and soul" of Penn State's basketball team following his fifth and final year with the program for the 2021-22 season.

The Eagles have rookie minicamp this weekend and Harrar will be looking to show he's got something to provide to the Eagles.

Throughout his time at Penn State, it was commented how often he hits the gym so it won't be strength that will be his issue, but perhaps his lack of recent play that will make it more difficult for him to get right into football and show out while doing it.

Harrar has always had a high work ethic and the leadership qualities that teams look for, so even though he appears to be a long shot to make the initial 53-man roster, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles held onto him throughout camp and even looked to store him on the practice squad to keep him around the team should the Birds see the potential there.

Coming out of Wallingford, PA in 2017, 247 Sports had Harrar rated as the 64th best prospect in PA that cycle (for football), making him a two-star prospect.

Harrar is looking to meet or improve upon the path Ross Travis took. Travis came out of Penn State Basketball without playing college football at the tight end position, as well. He spent a couple seasons with the Chiefs before spending a few seasons with the Colts. He's bounced around a few practice squads since he suffered a torn ACL in the 2018 preseason.

Harrar is looking to make a name of his own and make some solid money along the way. Only time will tell how things go from here.