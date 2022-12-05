Here’s Your 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule



The 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles schedule is OFFICIALLY here! I can’t wait to hear everyone’s W and L’s on social media and sports talk radio over the next four months.

Anyway, a few notes before getting into the schedule itself.

The Birds are set for five* prime time games and a trip to Dallas on Christmas Eve. They will face off against old friend Carson Wentz in the first month of the season and Wentz will return to Philadelphia in November. Dougie P returns to Philadelphia on October, 2.

*- prime time games can be flexed from week’s 5-15 and week 17

Here’s the schedule, set your W’s and L’s accordingly.