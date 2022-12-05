Here’s Your 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule

Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
05/12/2022

The 2022-23 Philadelphia Eagles schedule is OFFICIALLY here! I can’t wait to hear everyone’s W and L’s on social media and sports talk radio over the next four months.  

Anyway, a few notes before getting into the schedule itself.  

The Birds are set for five* prime time  games and a trip to Dallas on Christmas Eve. They will face off against old friend Carson Wentz in the first month of the season and Wentz will return to Philadelphia in November. Dougie P returns to Philadelphia on October, 2. 

*- prime time games can be flexed from week’s 5-15 and week 17

Here’s the schedule, set your W’s and L’s accordingly. 

Week 1, Sunday, September 11: at Detroit Lions (1:00 PM, Fox)

Week 2, Monday, September 19: vs. Minnesota Vikings (8:30 PM, ABC)

Week 3, Sunday, September 25: at Washington Commanders (1:00 PM, Fox)

Week 4, Sunday, October 2: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (1:00 PM, Fox or CBS)

Week 5, Sunday, October 9: at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 PM, Fox)

Week 6, Sunday, October 16: vs. Dallas Cowboys (8:20 PM, NBC)

Week 7, Sunday, October 23: BYE

Week 8, Sunday, October 30: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (1:00 PM, Fox or CBS)

Week 9, Thursday, November 3: at Houston Texans (8:00 PM, Amazon Prime)

Week 10, Monday, November 14: vs. Washington Commanders (8:15 PM, ESPN)

Week 11, Sunday, November 20: at Indianapolis Colts (1:00 PM, Fox or CBS)

Week 12, Sunday, November 27: vs. Green Bay Packers (8:25 PM, NBC)

Week 13, Sunday, December 4: vs. Tennessee Titans (1:00 PM, Fox or CBS)

Week 14, Sunday, December 11: at New York Giants, (1:00 PM, Fox)

Week 15, Sunday, December 18: at Chicago Bears (1:00 PM, Fox)

Week 16, Saturday, December 24: at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 PM, Fox)

Week 17, TBD: vs. New York Giants (TBD)

 

