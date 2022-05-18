James Bradberry Headed To Philadelphia

Bradberry was perhaps the Giants top defender, but he was also set to make over $13 million this year and $21 million next year, neither of which were doable for the Giants in their current cap situation.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they had agreed to a one-year deal with James Bradberry.

While the acquisition of AJ Brown has certainly helped to calm the latter issue, the Eagles are hoping to do the same with the former following today's signing.

Fans may have been disappointed with the Eagles free agency period last month, when they landed Hasson Reddick as the only star and were outbid on other players, particularly at defensive back and receiver.

Bradberry is coming off perhaps the three strongest seasons of his career but will figure to slot in as the Eagles second corner, something that hasn't happened to him in quite some time considering he has long been his team's CB1.

A 2020 Pro Bowler and 2021 Top 100 selection, Bradberry tends to show some up and down play, but has a knack for the ball. Over the course of his two seasons in New York, he averaged 40.5 tackles and one forced fumble, 1.5 fumble recoveries, and 3.5 interceptions per year.

Also of note for the Eagles is that Bradberry has started at least 15 games each season since his rookie year (where he started and appeared in 13).

Particularly during and after the 2020 season, Bradberry was a PFF darling for his plays on the ball in the air.

Note to QBs: don't throw at James Bradberry 🚫✈️ pic.twitter.com/akTNr4nxH2 — PFF (@PFF) February 5, 2021

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal is worth $10 million, though there is almost assuredly dummy years added on that will spread out the cap hit.

Former Giants’ CB James Bradberry is signing a one-year, $10 million deal with the Eagles, per source e. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 18, 2022

For the Eagles, this would not only appear to be a great signing that takes one of their biggest rivals' top players away and slots them in for the Birds, but one that came about thanks to patience in the early wave of free agency due to conserved cap and roster space.

The Eagles are likely hoping that the tandem of Slay and Bradberry is one of the best that this team has ever seen and leads to Bradberry having an interest in remaining with the team longer-term.

On Bradberry's part, he had a choice of nearly half the teams in the league and better offers than the one the Eagles gave him, but the Eagles newest corner believes that the Eagles are on track to win and that's what he would like to do.

James Bradberry wanted to put himself in a winning situation. This was a key part of everything that unfolded the past few months. He had better deals out there, but chose the Eagles. https://t.co/gpkscMxETb — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 18, 2022

Bradberry should, in theory, fill one of the teams last remaining needs. With only depth at edge rusher and safety, along with return man appearing to be the only holes remaining - areas where it is much easier for undrafted free agents to step up and fill in.

As for the corner position, the signing really puts into question who will make the team out of the many young corners the team began hoarding last season. over the course of the 2021 season, the team acquired Zech McPhearson (drafted, fourth-round), Tay Gowan (trade, TE Zach Ertz), Josiah Scott (trade, CB Jameson Houston and a 2023 sixth-round pick), Kary Vincent Jr. (trade, 2022 sixth-rounder) and Mac McCain (free agent, waiver claims). They've also added Mario Goodrich, Josh Jobe and Josh Blackwell in undrafted free agency, handing out some big money to some of those guys. That's 8 young prospects plus special teams standout Craig James who will be battling for backup positions on the team; The Eagles trading some of those players away if given the opportunity wouldn't be a major shock.