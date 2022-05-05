Mets-Phillies: Game 26 Preview
05/05/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies (11-14) will look to stop their three-game skid on Thursday night against the New York Mets (18-9) in South Philadelphia. New York has won four-of-six from Philadelphia this season.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. from Citizens Bank Park.
The Phillies are -160 on the moneyline according to DraftKings.
Taijuan Walker (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Aaron Nola (1-3, 3.90 ERA)
New York starter Taijuan Walker will make his third start of the season and his third against Philadelphia. Walker pitched against the Phillies last week in Queens, throwing five innings of two-hit, shutout baseball. This will mark his second game back from a stint on the injured list.
Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola makes his second consecutive start against New York. Despite striking out nine Mets in seven innings, Nola took the loss in his April 29 outing in Queens.
Players to Watch
A number of Phillies have traditionally had success against Walker albeit not this season to date.
- Alec Bohm: .417 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI
- Nick Castellanos: .333 AVG, 1 HR, 2 RBI
- Kyle Schwarber: .385 AVG, 5 HR, 7 RBI
Pete Alonso has owned Aaron Nola hitting four homers with seven RBI’s.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia & MLB Network
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
