Mets-Phillies: Game 26 Preview



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies (11-14) will look to stop their three-game skid on Thursday night against the New York Mets (18-9) in South Philadelphia. New York has won four-of-six from Philadelphia this season.

First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. from Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies are -160 on the moneyline according to DraftKings.