Mickey Moniak Set to Begin His Rehab Assignment

Mickey Moniak had a Spring Training to remember, the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft slashed .378/.378/.973 with 6 HRs, 4 2Bs, a stolen base, and 11 RBIs. It looked like he was finally going to live up to the #1 overall pick pressure but life threw him another curveball.

Moniak was set to make the big league roster and then broke his hand in a pointless Grapefruit League game at Tropicana Field. The injury put a stop to his red hot Spring and sent the 22-year old outfielder to the DL for the foreseeable future. Now, Moniak is set to begin his road back to the big leagues with a rehab assignment in Clearwater, the Phillies announced on Friday afternoon.