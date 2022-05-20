Mickey Moniak Set to Begin His Rehab Assignment
05/20/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Mickey Moniak had a Spring Training to remember, the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft slashed .378/.378/.973 with 6 HRs, 4 2Bs, a stolen base, and 11 RBIs. It looked like he was finally going to live up to the #1 overall pick pressure but life threw him another curveball.
Moniak was set to make the big league roster and then broke his hand in a pointless Grapefruit League game at Tropicana Field. The injury put a stop to his red hot Spring and sent the 22-year old outfielder to the DL for the foreseeable future. Now, Moniak is set to begin his road back to the big leagues with a rehab assignment in Clearwater, the Phillies announced on Friday afternoon.
OF Mickey Moniak will begin a rehab assignment today with Clearwater (A).— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 20, 2022
Per MLB rules, the Phillies can keep Moniak on a rehab assignment for the next 20-days. The Phillies will likely have Moniak travel the system during his rehab assignment, starting in Clearwater and working his way through Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
It would be great if Moniak is able to pick up where he left off in Spring Training. The Phillies are in desperate need of additional outfield help with the injury to Bryce Harper. Not to put pressure on Moniak, but now would be the ideal time to make that next leap in player development.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.