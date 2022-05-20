Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
How Dave Dombrowski Will Structure the Bullpen
No Bryce Harper, MV3 Out of the Lineup Again

Mickey Moniak Set to Begin His Rehab Assignment

05/20/2022

B9D551AA-71D4-453D-BD36-4A6B30970971

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Mickey Moniak had a Spring Training to remember, the first overall pick in the 2016 MLB Amateur Draft slashed .378/.378/.973 with 6 HRs, 4 2Bs, a stolen base, and 11 RBIs.  It looked like he was finally going to live up to the #1 overall pick pressure but life threw him another curveball.  

Moniak was set to make the big league roster and then broke his hand in a pointless Grapefruit League game at Tropicana Field. The injury put a stop to his red hot Spring and sent the 22-year old outfielder to the DL for the foreseeable future.  Now, Moniak is set to begin his road back to the big leagues with a rehab assignment in Clearwater, the Phillies announced on Friday afternoon. 

 

Per MLB rules, the Phillies can keep Moniak on a rehab assignment for the next 20-days.  The Phillies will likely have Moniak travel the system during his rehab assignment, starting in Clearwater and working his way through Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 

It would be great if Moniak is able to pick up where he left off in Spring Training.  The Phillies are in desperate need of additional outfield help with the injury to Bryce Harper.  Not to put pressure on Moniak, but now would be the ideal time to make that next leap in player development. 

Posted by on 05/20/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)