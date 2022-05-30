MickPhillies Activate Moniak, Who Will Start Today in Center Field

Center field has been one of the weak positions for the Phillies in 2022. Batting just .218 from the position, the Phillies really could use a boost. That may come to the Phillies in the form of former first round pick Mickey Moniak.

The Phillies announced on Monday that Moniak has been activated from the 10-day injured list. Shortly thereafter, Moniak was in the posted Phillies lineup, playing center field, batting seventh. The Phillies open a new homestand Monday at 4:05 p.m., hosting the San Francisco Giants.

To make room on the roster, the Phillies optioned pitcher Bailey Falter to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Falter made a start for the Phillies on Thursday in New York in order to rest the five members of the Phillies starting rotation. Falter remained on the roster the two days that followed, with no clear plan for him going forward.

The plan for Moniak, meanwhile, appears to be to see if the Phillies can get the kind of production out of Moniak that he showed in Grapefruit League action this Spring. Moniak batted .378 with six home runs and four doubles in 37 Spring at bats.

Moniak broke his hand after being hit by a pitch during the final Spring contest against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Moniak's numbers in the major leagues to this point were nothing like his Spring numbers. In 47 big league at bats between 2020 and 2021, Moniak is batting just .128 in the major leagues.

However, this will arguably be Moniak's first real chance to show he belongs in the major leagues. The Phillies hope he is more 2022 Spring Training at the plate. We'll find out finally beginning today against the Giants.