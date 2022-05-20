No Bryce Harper, MV3 Out of the Lineup Again

Harper received a PRP injection in his injured elbow on Sunday in Los Angeles and was expected to miss two-games. Tonight will mark the fifth game he’s missed since the injection. The Phillies are 1-3 in the previous four games.

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper’s name is once again absent.

Harper hasn't played the field since mid-April due to a slight UCL tear however he's been able to DH for the Phillies. The reigning NL MVP was starting to heat up at the plate despite the injury. Harper was crowned NL Player of the Week last week for his performace on the Phils 5-1 West Coast road trip. He hit .609 (14-for-23), with 3 HRs, 6 2Bs, 3 SB, 8 RBIs, and a 1.094 OPS during the trip. On the season, Harper is hitting .303 with 9 HRs, 14 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 27 RBIs, and a .994 OPS.

His absence from the lineup was evident when the Phillies returned home to face San Diego. The Phillies only mustered 3-runs, all in one game, against the Padres. They were shutout twice in the series.