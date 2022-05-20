Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Mickey Moniak Set to Begin His Rehab Assignment

No Bryce Harper, MV3 Out of the Lineup Again

05/20/2022

Bryce HarperPhoto: Ian D'Andrea/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies lineup is out for tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Bryce Harper’s name is once again absent.  

Harper received a PRP injection in his injured elbow on Sunday in Los Angeles and was expected to miss two-games. Tonight will mark the fifth game he’s missed since the injection.  The Phillies are 1-3 in the previous four games.  

Harper hasn't played the field since mid-April due to a slight UCL tear however he's been able to DH for the Phillies.  The reigning NL MVP was starting to heat up at the plate despite the injury. Harper was crowned NL Player of the Week last week for his performace on the Phils 5-1 West Coast road trip.   He hit .609 (14-for-23), with 3 HRs, 6 2Bs, 3 SB, 8 RBIs, and a 1.094 OPS during the trip.  On the season, Harper is hitting .303 with 9 HRs, 14 2Bs, 1 3Bs, 27 RBIs, and a .994 OPS. 

His absence from the lineup was evident when the Phillies returned home to face San Diego.  The Phillies only mustered 3-runs, all in one game, against the Padres.  They were shutout twice in the series.

Posted by on 05/20/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)