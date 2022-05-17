Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins Will Hold Joint Practices During Training Camp

The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins will practice together before their preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field on August 27. That means half of the University of Alabama offense from a few years ago– Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle – will be on the same field, at the same time!

Seriously though, a lot is being made of the Eagles affinity for joint practices and being “joint practice champions” once again. The NFL has changed and joint practices are more important than preseason games at this juncture. These practices give coaches a window into the makeup of their team that they no longer get during a ho-hum preseason contest.

I’d bet $1 that the majority of NFL coaches would rather can the preseason game and move towards a full summer of “joint” practices.

The Eagles will also hold joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns the week prior.