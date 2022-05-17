Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins Will Hold Joint Practices During Training Camp
05/17/2022
Photo: NFeld/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins will practice together before their preseason finale at Lincoln Financial Field on August 27. That means half of the University of Alabama offense from a few years ago–Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, DeVonta Smith, and Jaylen Waddle– will be on the same field, at the same time!
Like Nick Saban needed any more recruiting help.
I’d bet $1 that the majority of NFL coaches would rather can the preseason game and move towards a full summer of “joint” practices.
The Eagles will also hold joint sessions with the Cleveland Browns the week prior.
