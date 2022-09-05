Phillies-Mariners: Game 29 Preview





By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies (12-16) begin their first West Coast trip of the season on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners (13-16). Philadelphia has lost six of their last ten games including a two-game split against the New York Mets in a rain shortened series. Seattle has lost eight of their last ten including six-in-a-row prior to Sunday’s 2-1 win over Tampa.

Philadelphia sits 7-games behind New York in the NL East. Seattle is 5-½-games behind the AL West leading Los Angeles Angels.

First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m./eastern from Safeco Field T-Mobile Park in Seattle.