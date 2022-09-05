Phillies-Mariners: Game 29 Preview
05/09/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies (12-16) begin their first West Coast trip of the season on Monday night against the Seattle Mariners (13-16). Philadelphia has lost six of their last ten games including a two-game split against the New York Mets in a rain shortened series. Seattle has lost eight of their last ten including six-in-a-row prior to Sunday’s 2-1 win over Tampa.
Philadelphia sits 7-games behind New York in the NL East. Seattle is 5-½-games behind the AL West leading Los Angeles Angels.
First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m./eastern from Safeco Field T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
Pitching Matchup
Ranger Suarez (2-1, 4.63 ERA) vs. Chris Flexen (1-4, 3.10 ERA)
Ranger Suarez is coming off a 6-4 loss to Texas in his last outing on May 3. Suarez struggled to make it through 5 IP allowing 5 R, 3 ER, on 6 H, and 93 pitches. It marked the fifth time this season that Suarez was unable to register a quality start.
Chris Flexen is coming off a 4-0 loss to Houston in his last outing on May 3. In that game, Flexen allowed 1 ER through 5 IP and received little help from the Seattle offense. In fact, Flexen has received a total of 5 R of run support in his five starts this season.
Game Notes
- Team Batting Average: Phillies- .247 (5th), Mariners- .230 (19th)
- Team Runs Scored: Phillies- 122 (12th), Mariners- 118 (15th)
- Team HR: Phillies- 30 (9th), Mariners- 31 (7th)
- Team ERA: Phillies- 4.06 (23rd), Mariners- 3.65 (16th)
- Team ERA/Starters: Phillies- 3.87 (18th), Mariners- 3.65 (14th)
- Team ERA/Bullpen: Phillies- 4.43 (26th), Mariners- 3.65 (20th)
- Recent History
- 6/28/17- Phillies 5, Mariners 4 (at SEA)
- 6/27/17- Phillies 8, Mariners 2 (at SEA)
- 5/10/17- Mariners 11, Phillies 6 (at PHI)
- 5/09/17- Mariners 10, Phillies 9 (at PHI)
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
Comments
