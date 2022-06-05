Mets Score 7 Runs in the 9th to Stun the Phillies
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
Apparently a six run lead isn’t good enough anymore.
The New York Mets scored seven runs in the 9th inning to erase a Phillies six run lead and steal game one of the four game series, 8-7. The loss is the Phils fourth in a row and puts them seven games behind the Mets in the NL East.
How bad was this loss? It was the first time the Phillies have blown a six run or more lead going into the 9th in nearly 30-years. May 10, 1994 to be exact.
Ridiculous.
Here’s what the Phillies threw to the side with their disgraceful 9th inning:
• Aaron Nola: 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
• Bryce Harper: 2-for-5, 2R, 2B (8), HR (5), 2 RBI
• Nick Castellanos: 1-for-3, 1 R, HR (4), 3 RBI
• Alec Bohm: 2-for-5, 1 R, 2B (4)
• Jean Segura; 3-for-4, RBI
Three Stars of the Game
- New York RF Starlin Marte: 3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, 2 RBI, GWH
- Philadelphia SP Aaron Nola: No Decision, 7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Philadelphia DH Bryce Harper: 2-for-5, 2R, 2B (8), HR (5), 2 RBI
Up Next
When: Friday, May 6 vs. New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park
First Pitch: 7:10 p.m.
Probable Starters: Phillies vs. Mets
Comments
