Rangers Edge the Phillies 2-1 in Extras

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Texas Rangers defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park to complete a two-game sweep. The loss is the Phillies third consecutive dropping their record to 11-14 on the season.



Former Phillie Brad Miller had the game winning hit for Texas , a 2-run bloop single in the top of the 10th. Odúbel Herrera for one back for the Phillies in the bottom of the 10th on a groundout that scored Jean Segura.

Late inning heroics aside, starting pitching was the story of the night.

Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler allowed zero runs for the second consecutive outing. The Cy Young runner up went 7-2/3 innings, allowed six hits, one walk, and struck out seven.

Despite having a poor track record against many Philadelphia batters, Texas starting pitcher Martín Pérez was as impressive. The Texas hurler went seven shutout innings, scattering four hits and striking out four . Pérez was able to get the Phillies to ground into three double plays.