Phillies Use Late Surge to Beat New York
05/01/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
One night after being no-hit, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs in the 7th inning and one run in the 8th inning to defeat the New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday night at Citi Field.
Philadelphia’s bats were once again silenced by Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Walker, who was making his first start since April 11, scattered two hits over five scoreless innings. The Phillies have yet to solve Walker this season. The Mets pitcher has only allowed two hits against the Fightin’s over seven innings pitched.
Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson was once again effective early in the night allowing two hits through the 4th. But New York was able to get to Gibson in the 5th.
Brandon Nimmo forced a one out walk and advanced to third on a throwing error by Gibson on a Starling Marte hit. Francisco Lindor would give New York a 1-0 when he drove in Nimmo on a close play at the plate. Pete Alonso would end Gibson’s night by drawing a walk to load the bases with one out.
Enter Jose Alvarado. Shut the door, Jose Alverado!
Jose Alvarado gets the job done with 2 Ks!! pic.twitter.com/fHnfAfjoPQ— Brodes Media (@BrodesMedia) May 1, 2022
The Phillies would strike in the 7th off New York reliever Adam Ottavino.
Philadelphia left fielder Kyle Schwarber gave the Phils’ a 2-1 lead with a towering home run to center field. Center fielder Odubel Herrera followed two batters later with a double to score Alec Bohm.
Just like that, it’s 3-1 Phillies.
SCHWAR-💣 pic.twitter.com/IvmKCKQ9Al— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 1, 2022
Philadelphia would add an insurance run in the 8th on Rhys Hoskin’s second home run off the season. The solo shot off of New York’s Sean Reid-Foley extended the Philadelphia lead to 4-1.
RING IT, RHYS pic.twitter.com/jTMtKRUUCR— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 1, 2022
The Philadelphia bullpen threw 4-⅔ of one-hit shutout baseball. James Norwood threw a scoreless 7th to earn the win and Corey Knebel threw a scoreless 9th for his fourth save of the year.
Stars of the Game
- Philadelphia OF Kyle Schwarber: 1-for-4, HR (4), 2 RBI, 1 R, Game Winning Hit
- Philadelphia Bullpen: 4-2/3 innings pitched, 1 H, 0 R
- New York SP Taijuan Walker: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K
