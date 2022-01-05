Phillies Use Late Surge to Beat New York

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

One night after being no-hit, the Philadelphia Phillies scored three runs in the 7th inning and one run in the 8th inning to defeat the New York Mets 4-1 on Saturday night at Citi Field.

Philadelphia’s bats were once again silenced by Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker. Walker, who was making his first start since April 11, scattered two hits over five scoreless innings. The Phillies have yet to solve Walker this season. The Mets pitcher has only allowed two hits against the Fightin’s over seven innings pitched.

Phillies starting pitcher Kyle Gibson was once again effective early in the night allowing two hits through the 4th. But New York was able to get to Gibson in the 5th.

Brandon Nimmo forced a one out walk and advanced to third on a throwing error by Gibson on a Starling Marte hit. Francisco Lindor would give New York a 1-0 when he drove in Nimmo on a close play at the plate. Pete Alonso would end Gibson’s night by drawing a walk to load the bases with one out.

Enter Jose Alvarado. Shut the door, Jose Alverado!