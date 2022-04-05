Phillies vs. Rangers: Game 25 Preview



By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) will look to split their two-game series against the Texas Rangers (9-14) on Wednesday night in South Philly. Texas took the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday night.

First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. from Citizens Bank Park.

Pitching Matchup

Martin Perez (0-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (1-3 5.79 ERA)

Martin Perez will look to get his first win of the season and first since returning to the Texas Rangers. The owner of a 4.69 career ERA, Perez owns a 2-1 career record against Philadelphia. He last faced them in 2021 going 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA.

Zack Wheeler is looking for his second consecutive win of the season on Wednesday night. Wheeler earned the “W” in his last outing, a six-inning, one hit, no run appearance against Colorado on April 28. He owns a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against Texas.