Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Sixers Need More From Harden in Game 2. Is He Capable of Stepping up to the Moment?

Phillies vs. Rangers: Game 25 Preview

05/04/2022

My project (2)
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

The Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) will look to split their two-game series against the Texas Rangers (9-14) on Wednesday night in South Philly. Texas took the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday night. 

First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. from Citizens Bank Park. 

Pitching Matchup

Martin Perez (0-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (1-3 5.79 ERA)

Martin Perez will look to get his first win of the season and first since returning to the Texas Rangers.  The owner of a 4.69 career ERA, Perez owns a 2-1 career record against Philadelphia.  He last faced them in 2021 going 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA.

Zack Wheeler is looking for his second consecutive win of the season on Wednesday night.  Wheeler earned the “W” in his last outing, a six-inning, one hit, no run appearance against Colorado on April 28.  He owns a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against Texas.  

Players to Watch

A handful of Phillies have above-average career numbers against Texas starter Martin Perez:

  • Alec Bohm: .714 AVG with 1-homer and 5 RBI’s
  • Nick Castellanos: .444 AVG with 1-homer and 4 RBI’s
  • Didi Gregorious: .364 AVG with 3-homers and 4 RBI’s
  • Jean Segura: .296 AVG with 3-homers and 6 RBI’s

Corey Seager is the only player in Texas’s starting lineup that has an RBI off of Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler.  He is 3-for-5 with three singles in his career against Wheeler.  

Where to Watch

TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia 

Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network

Posted by on 05/04/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)