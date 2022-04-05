Phillies vs. Rangers: Game 25 Preview
05/04/2022
By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor
The Philadelphia Phillies (11-13) will look to split their two-game series against the Texas Rangers (9-14) on Wednesday night in South Philly. Texas took the first game of the series 6-4 on Tuesday night.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. from Citizens Bank Park.
Pitching Matchup
Martin Perez (0-2, 3.00 ERA) vs. Zack Wheeler (1-3 5.79 ERA)
Martin Perez will look to get his first win of the season and first since returning to the Texas Rangers. The owner of a 4.69 career ERA, Perez owns a 2-1 career record against Philadelphia. He last faced them in 2021 going 1-1 with a 5.59 ERA.
Zack Wheeler is looking for his second consecutive win of the season on Wednesday night. Wheeler earned the “W” in his last outing, a six-inning, one hit, no run appearance against Colorado on April 28. He owns a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against Texas.
A handful of Phillies have above-average career numbers against Texas starter Martin Perez:
- Alec Bohm: .714 AVG with 1-homer and 5 RBI’s
- Nick Castellanos: .444 AVG with 1-homer and 4 RBI’s
- Didi Gregorious: .364 AVG with 3-homers and 4 RBI’s
- Jean Segura: .296 AVG with 3-homers and 6 RBI’s
Corey Seager is the only player in Texas’s starting lineup that has an RBI off of Philadelphia pitcher Zack Wheeler. He is 3-for-5 with three singles in his career against Wheeler.
Where to Watch
TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Radio: 94.1 WIP-FM and the Phillies Radio Network
