Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Didi Gregorius Headed to the IL with a Knee Injury
3 Observations: Harden Powers Sixers to Big Game 4 Win, Evens Series With Miami

Ray Didinger Announces His Retirement

05/08/2022

C3D597E2-0997-42EC-8C16-5D016FD28A7F

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Talk about a Sunday shocker.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Didinger announced his retirement from TV and radio this afternoon during his radio show with Glen Macnow on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

His retirement is effective May 29 when his contract expires with 94.1 WIP-FM. 

It’s going to be incredibly odd to go into an Eagles season, especially one with high hopes, and not have the expert analysis from Didinger. Eagles coverage on 94.1 WIP and Eagles Post Game Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia just won’t be the same.  NBC Sports Philadelphia is really going to suffer. 

Didnger is one of the last of a great era in sports coverage. A fan by his own admission, Didinger’s straight down the middle, honest analysis of the Eagles is going to be missed. He never approached his coverage with the “fan angle” which is something that is missing from sports “journalism” today. 

Congrats to Ray on his 50-plus years of incredible coverage of Philadelphia sports. It’s a well deserved retirement. 

Watch Ray’s announcement on SportsRadio 94 WIP: 

 

 

Posted by on 05/08/2022 in Eagles, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)