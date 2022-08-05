Ray Didinger Announces His Retirement

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Talk about a Sunday shocker.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Didinger announced his retirement from TV and radio this afternoon during his radio show with Glen Macnow on SportsRadio 94 WIP.

His retirement is effective May 29 when his contract expires with 94.1 WIP-FM.

It’s going to be incredibly odd to go into an Eagles season, especially one with high hopes, and not have the expert analysis from Didinger. Eagles coverage on 94.1 WIP and Eagles Post Game Live on NBC Sports Philadelphia just won’t be the same. NBC Sports Philadelphia is really going to suffer.

Didnger is one of the last of a great era in sports coverage. A fan by his own admission, Didinger’s straight down the middle, honest analysis of the Eagles is going to be missed. He never approached his coverage with the “fan angle” which is something that is missing from sports “journalism” today.

Congrats to Ray on his 50-plus years of incredible coverage of Philadelphia sports. It’s a well deserved retirement.

Watch Ray’s announcement on SportsRadio 94 WIP: