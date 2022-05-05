Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers Union About Us Write For Us
Down on the Farm: A Trio of Prospects Earn Honors

Report: Sixers List Embiid as Out, but Return Still Possible Heading Into Crucial Game 3

05/05/2022

By Matt Gregan, Sports Talk Philly Staff Writer

The Philadelphia 76ers have not fared well playing without Joel Embiid (orbital fracture and concussion) in the first two games of their second round series with the Miami Heat. There was some optimism he could return heading into Game 3 back in Philadelphia, but according to multiple reports he remains listed as out, at least for now.

However, the situation is potentially subject to change. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski both are reporting "there's still progress that could be made to change his availability" for Game 3 on Friday.

Neubeck went on to tweet the team "can't list him as anything other than out until he clears the concussion protocol."

Embiid not having passed the concussion protocol is not shocking considering Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, who is also a sideline reporter for TNT, reported before Game 2 he was not able to even look at his phone without it bothering him until Tuesday.

While it does not seem likely at this point for Embiid to clear the concussion protocol in time for Game 3, the situation very much remains fluid with a little over a day remaining until Game 3 tips off on Friday at 7 p.m.

