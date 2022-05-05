Report: Sixers List Embiid as Out, but Return Still Possible Heading Into Crucial Game 3

However, the situation is potentially subject to change. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski both are reporting "there's still progress that could be made to change his availability" for Game 3 on Friday.

Joel Embiid will be listed as OUT as of the 5 pm reporting deadline tonight, I’m told. He is still in the process of being cleared — don’t think it means he’s definitively out for Game 3, but where things stand in return to play steps right now

The Philadelphia 76ers have not fared well playing without Joel Embiid (orbital fracture and concussion) in the first two games of their second round series with the Miami Heat. There was some optimism he could return heading into Game 3 back in Philadelphia, but according to multiple reports he remains listed as out, at least for now.

Neubeck went on to tweet the team "can't list him as anything other than out until he clears the concussion protocol."

They can’t list him as anything other than out until he clears the concussion protocol. I can’t tell you whether he will or won’t with certainty, but listing him “out” right now does not necessarily mean he doesn’t play, it means he hasn’t cleared it *yet* https://t.co/f9J5uxA7SC — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) May 5, 2022

Embiid not having passed the concussion protocol is not shocking considering Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, who is also a sideline reporter for TNT, reported before Game 2 he was not able to even look at his phone without it bothering him until Tuesday.

This was a great piece of reporting by @ChrisBHaynes at the Sixers game. Says Joel Embiid could not even look at the screen of his cell phone without it irritating him as of Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2s7sp1BUsm — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) May 5, 2022

While it does not seem likely at this point for Embiid to clear the concussion protocol in time for Game 3, the situation very much remains fluid with a little over a day remaining until Game 3 tips off on Friday at 7 p.m.