Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
The Gift of Gettleman Keeps on Giving for the Philadelphia Eagles
How Dave Dombrowski Will Structure the Bullpen

Take Advantage! Mets’ Ace Max Scherzer out 6-8 Weeks

05/19/2022

Max Scherzer
Photo: All Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Now would be the ideal time for the Philadelphia Phillies to go on a run and make up ground in the National League East race.  The Mets, who have a 6-½ game lead over the Phillies, have announced pitcher Max Scherzer will be on the DL for the next month-and-a-half or so due to an oblique injury.  

The Mets have been bitten by the injury bug as of late.  In addition to Scherzer, pitchers Jacob deGrom (stress fracture) and Phillies killer Tylor Megill (biceps) are also on the DL.  The Mets have been forced to roll out Taijuan Walker, David Peterson, Chris Bassitt, and former Phillies farmhand Carlos Carrasco.  

That’s not exactly a lights out rotation.  Again, it would be the perfect time for the Phillies to take advantage of the Mets misery.  Lookin' at you Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto!  

The Phillies will only play the Mets once during the 6-8 weeks that Scherzer is likely to be out, a three-game set next weekend at Citi Field.  The rivals won’t meet again until the middle of August. 

Posted by on 05/19/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)