Take Advantage! Mets’ Ace Max Scherzer out 6-8 Weeks



Photo: All Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons/Fair Use

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Now would be the ideal time for the Philadelphia Phillies to go on a run and make up ground in the National League East race. The Mets, who have a 6-½ game lead over the Phillies, have announced pitcher Max Scherzer will be on the DL for the next month-and-a-half or so due to an oblique injury.

UPDATE ON MAX SCHERZER



Max’s images showed a moderate to high grade internal oblique strain. A general timeline for an injury of this nature is 6-8 weeks. — New York Mets (@Mets) May 19, 2022

The Mets have been bitten by the injury bug as of late. In addition to Scherzer, pitchers Jacob deGrom (stress fracture) and Phillies killer Tylor Megill (biceps) are also on the DL. The Mets have been forced to roll out Taijuan Walker, David Peterson, Chris Bassitt, and former Phillies farmhand Carlos Carrasco.

That’s not exactly a lights out rotation. Again, it would be the perfect time for the Phillies to take advantage of the Mets misery. Lookin' at you Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto!