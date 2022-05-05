YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #149 - Steaming Pile of Trash

The guys are back to discuss the end of the Flyers season and the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

First the guys look at the final few games of the Flyers season, some of the end-of-season comments from players, Chuck Fletcher's end-of-season press conference and the lack of a plan, and discuss the story about two Flyers trainers suing team ownership. Then they dive into the Stanley Cup Playoffs and make first-round predictions. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

