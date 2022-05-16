YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #150 - Pay That Man His Money

The guys are back to discuss a big free agent entering the coaching pool and where the Flyers will pick in the 2022 NHL Draft following the lottery.

The guys also dive into the playoffs, recapping the first round and looking ahead to the second round. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

