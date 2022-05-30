YWT: The Philadelphia Flyers Podcast - YWT #151 - Out Of This World

The guys are back with the latest on the Flyers coaching search. The team has started to interview candidates and there are several others the team is reportedly interested in.

The guys also take a look at the Stanley Cup Playoffs and where things are as the conference finals are about to begin. Join Kyle Collington and Kevin Durso as they break it all down.

