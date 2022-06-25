Eagles Flyers Phillies Sixers About Us Write For Us
Farm Report: Mark Appel Promoted to the Big Leagues

For Mark Appel, A Move to the Bullpen Has Reignited His Career

06/25/2022

Mark AppelPhoto: Frank Klose/Sports Talk Philly

By Michael Lipinski, Sports Talk Philly Editor

Mark Appel’s name was beginning to find its way onto a list that no ballplayer wants their name attached to, “Biggest MLB Draft busts of all-time.” 

And why shouldn’t it. The 1st overall pick in the 2013 MLB First-Year Player Draft is approaching 31-years old, owns a 5.01 MiLB ERA, retired for three-years and hasn’t stepped foot on a Major League mound. 

Appel could’ve called it a career, took his millions and went home to California. Instead he did what many pro athletes don’t do, he put his pride aside and changed. 

A starter for the majority of his baseball life, Appel made adjustments to his grip, his approach, and most importantly his role. He moved from the rotation to the bullpen and the results have been eye opening.

Appel is 5-0 with a 1.61 ERA, 24 Ks, and a 0.93 WHIP in 28.0 innings pitched since moving to the ‘pen. He’s also five-for-five in save opportunities for the Triple-A Lehigh Valley. 

His velocity, yeah that’s back too. Appel’s fastball sits in the 96-98 MPH range according to scouts who have watched him with the IronPigs. His off-speed stuff has been just as electric. 

Appel’s early season surprise has been enough to (finally) get the call to the Big Leagues.  He will be available from the bullpen for the Phillies on Saturday in San Diego. 

Now the questions becomes, what can Appel become for the Phillies?

The Athletic’s Peter Gammons references Baltimore’s Jorge López as an example of what Appel could become.

López struggled as a starter for the Orioles in 2021 with a ghastly 3-14 record with a 6.07 ERA. He was moved to the bullpen and has been nearly “untouchable” as Gammons puts it. López has 13-save, with a 0.75 ERA, 36 Ks, and 0.806 WHIP for the O’s. 

Appel has shown similar “stuff” albeit in Triple-A. Will it transition to the Bigs? Appel, and the Phillies, should make sure they use every opportunity to find out. 

Appel still needs to work on his command but a reliever with a 96-98 MPH fastball with a bitting Lidge-like slider isn’t something that comes along every day. At least not one that just hanging in the minor league system. 

The Phillies could certainly use a Diamond in the rough and Appel’s grit and determination deserve success. 

Posted by on 06/25/2022 in Phillies, Writer: Michael Lipinski | | Comments (0)

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name and email address are required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)